'It's a calving season we won't forget for a very long time'

An even bigger challenge was in the calf houses with 62pc of the herd calved in the first three weeks and no calves moving due to the weather. Our yard is designed to protect us from the west but the snow driven by the storm floated and drifted into every shed.

There was no hiding place and then a few days later, no doubt aided by the cold, the rotavirus returned.

Enda and Trish worked hard rehydrating, feeding and bedding calves. While no calf was lost, the workload and costs were high.

We tested a number of samples and the only positive was rotavirus which showed up every time. Next year we will put the vaccination programme in place. We are now six weeks calving and have 84pc of the herd calved, falling short of our 90pc target.

Grass is under real pressure as growth remains on the floor. We had 75pc of the farm grazed on March 22, slightly ahead of target on the Spring Rotation Planner.

Now, however, because of the poor recovery we will try to stretch the first until April 10. There is less than 400kg/DM back on the first paddock and covers are around 1000kg/DM/ha on paddocks not yet grazed. Enda applied a full bag of Urea on March 10, so if we get any mildness the energy is in the soil. Currently we are feeding the cows 5kg of ration, 5kg/DM of pit silage and 5kgs of grass. Going forward I am considering increasing meal to an unprecedented 6kg/day.

Ultimately, looking after the cow is number one so it is critical that for the next few weeks we supplement whatever feed is required until the grass starts growing. The herd is currently producing 21 litres at 4.77pc fat and 3.40pc protein. We will body condition score (BCS) the cows next week and put more on OAD to support them as I feel some are losing body condition. Every spring we take students from two of the Galway city secondary schools (Salerno & St Mary's) as part of their Ag Science classes for the Leaving Cert.

Excitement Last week we had a new experience when we took a class from a city national school, Scoil Naisiunta Iognaid. This time the average age was 8 and it was a very different experience. When the initial excitement of seeing all the calves being fed and dancing around on the straw had subsided, we then followed the journey of milk from the cow to the bulk tank to the creamery.

They were very well informed, due in no small measure to their teachers Sarah and Mary. One of the buzzwords being pasteurisation. I was pleasantly surprised at the way their faces lit up as they listed all the products that come from milk starting with milk in their cereals to cheese strings to yoghurt with the real highlight of course being ice cream. Milk has and continues to be a very central part of children's diets.

Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway, along with their son, Enda, and neighbour and out-farm owner John Moran

