Young FBD Farmer of the Year PJ O'Keeffe was up to his eyes refurbishing his milking parlour when we spoke last week and asked for a small adjournment of our conversation until he finished the work at the facility on the family's dairy farm outside Callan in Co Kilkenny.

'It is great life and a great industry' - Young farmer of the year on expanding from herd from 80 to 500 cows

Fresh from winning the FBD-sponsored competition organised by Macra na Feirme in partnership with the IFA the previous week, it was back to business for the 31-year- old.

"We are up to our eyes here at the moment. I want the new work (new toilet and kitchen facilities upstairs and extra wintering facilities for the cows) to be finished by Christmas and then we can face into whatever madness we have to face into in the New Year," he says. PJ is a dairy farmer driving in the fifth gear and his ambitions for his own farm and for Irish farming generally, are large.

"I want to see the farming degrees and courses at our colleges the most popular when the students fill out their CAO forms next February and I want to see the Irish grass based dairy industry become the best in the world," he says by way of outlining his agri manifesto. "Young people when they are thinking about a career should think about agriculture. It is great life and a great industry. They should give it a try," he adds.