Is Ireland’s low cost pasture based system really a comparative advantage for the industry?

Others maintain that there are limitations to this system: lack of land for expansion, bad weather limiting forage production, and lock in to a seasonal milk profile.

Some maintain that there is room for systems that increase milk yield through bought-in feed.

Now farmers are being asked what they think - through a new survey by Orla Shortall on farmers’ views about the future of their industry.

The ‘Cows eat grass, don’t they?’ research project carried out by Orla at the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen focuses on farmer, stakeholder and public views about the future of the dairy sectors in the UK and Ireland.

The project involves a survey with dairy farmers to listen to their views on the future of their industry. The survey is for any commercial dairy farmers in the Republic of Ireland and UK. It takes around 10-15 minutes to complete. Questions cover production systems and opinions.

“The UK sector is made up of a variety of production systems; from low input to high input indoor systems, whereas the Irish sector is more uniformly pasture based,” said Orla.

“I’m very interested to hear farmers’ views about how they want the sector to change post-quotas. Whether pasture is the future or there’s appetite for different production systems.”