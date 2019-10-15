Irish Ambassador raises concerns over butter tariffs

The tariffs which would cost Irish milk processors over €41m are set to be imposed by the United States this month in response to EU subsidies for aircraft manufacturers.

The new tariffs are likely to hit Kerrygold butter exports hardest and can be introduced once the US obtains "authorisation" from the WTO Dispute Settlement Body (DBS). A special sitting of the DSB is scheduled to take place today.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, stressed the possible impact that the imposition of tariff measures by the US could have for both the global and Irish economy with fellow EU trade ministers.

"I was keen to highlight how EU and US trade had developed over the decades in a spirit of openness and mutual gain, such that imposing tariff measures on one another would be damaging to both economies.

"Furthermore, I also argued that Ireland had clearly shown how a two-way flow of trade and investment means jobs growth in both economies," she said recently.

