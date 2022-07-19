‘Improving herd EBI is a no-brainer when you look at the gains being made’

Teagasc Dairy Business and Technology Advisor Trevor Dunwoody explains how to reduce costs and tackle inflation on farm

New research from Teagasc Ballyhaise has shown huge returns for top Economic Breeding Index (EBI) herds in the border, midlands and western (BMW) region.

The findings, which were presented at the Ballyhaise’22 Dairy Open Day, showed that each €1 change in herd EBI is associated with €1.79 more profit per lactation.

The results, which are based on data from suppliers located in the Ballyhaise catchment area, shows higher EBI herds are vastly outperforming their lower EBI contemporaries.

The EBI summarises the expected performance of an animal’s progeny for a range of characteristics into a single value. It comprises seven sub-indexes of which profit from milk and fertility constitute two thirds of the emphasis.

“There would have been a bit of negativity towards using EBI in this region previously, but that’s beginning to weaken now,” said James Dunne, Dairy Advisor at Teagasc Ballyhaise.

“Currently, trends are good in the BMW region, with €9 of gain being made on average, above the national average and on track towards the industry target of €10 per year.

“Our study took place over the course of five years, and while that seems like a long time, it can be quite short in terms of breeding.”

The analysis of herd performance was undertaken based on change in herd EBI between the years 2017 and 2021.

Three categories of herds were formed: herds at average for EBI in 2017 and remained in the average EBI category in 2021 (AVG-AVG); herds that were in the top 20pc for EBI in 2017 and remained in the top 20pc EBI in 2021 (TOP-TOP); and herds that were average for herd EBI in 2017, but moved into the top 20pc for EBI in 2021 (AVG-TOP).

“The farmers who made the greatest gains went out and sourced high EBI stock from already established herds in the south,” said Dunne.

“These farmers are not afraid to travel in order to get the right animal. Another group of farmers who are improving their EBI are doing so by breeding their best stock with top AI straws.”

The average EBI of the AVG-AVG and TOP-TOP groups increased by €45 between 2017 and 2021, while that of the AVG-TOP increased by €77.

Milk solids per lactation increased by nine per cent and 10pc for the AVG-AVG and TOP-TOP groups respectively, while that of the AVG-TOP increased by 15pc.

The mean milk solids yield per lactation of the two top groups in 2021 was seven per cent to 11pc higher than the AVG-AVG group in 2021.

“It’s a no-brainer when you look at the gains that are being made,” Dunne said. “Those herds that started out in the average group in 2017 and are now in the top group are producing an additional 47kg of milk solids per year.

“The time now has never been better to improve your EBI. If you look at current market values, the gap between cull cow price and the cost of high EBI in-calf heifers has never been closer.”

A further analysis was undertaken using e-profit monitor data from 262 farms in the catchment from the years 2018-2021, relating herd EBI to profit per lactation.

Due to the increase in herd EBI within the AVG-TOP herds, profit per lactation is expected to have increased by €137.80 per lactation. Assuming an average herd size of 89, this difference equates to €12,264 more profit per year.

The Teagasc researchers feel these latest figures prove the suitability of high EBI genetics on heavier land types.

“Herds focused heavily on EBI are incorporating sexed semen and breeding for the best heifers in order to compound this gain,” said Dunne.

“Farmers considering this road should look at herd fertility and consider using 20-25pc sexed semen during their first year.

“Those at €120 EBI in the region or below can take a shortcut by going out and buying high EBI stock. This is only a good decision if you purchase the right stock. You need to look at the sub-indexes in the cattle you’re buying and ensure they will fit your system.

“People often get carried away looking at kilos of milk when they should be more heavily focused on kilos of milk solids. Ask other farmers and new entrants for advice. Purchase from well established breeders and be very careful in terms of the disease status of that herd.

“Then when you buy high EBI stock, you must change your original breeding policy in order to maintain this high level of gain.”

Cost of keeping a dairy cow rockets by 40pc or €600 in 2022

The cost of keeping a dairy cow in the border, midlands and western (BMW) region has increased by 40pc or almost €600 this year.

The warning was issued to farmers at the Ballyhaise’22 Dairy Open Day, where Teagasc advisors project costs to be in the region of €2,069 per cow this year. For a 120 cow herd, this leads to a total increase of €70,920 for 2022.

The data is based on analysis of client herds completing the Teagasc profit monitor. This increase does not incorporate own labour, capital repayments, drawings and taxation.

In 2021, the cost of keeping a cow in the BMW region was €1,478. In the meantime, feed and fertiliser costs have been projected to increase by 56pc and 127pc respectively.

In combat of this, milk price has increased by 33pc and milk solids produced is up 2.7pc per cow in the region. In order to further tackle rising costs in 2022, Teagasc has said farmers would require an increase in milk price of €1.18/kg for milk solids or 9.5-10c/l on average across the year.

Teagasc urges farmers to protect the inputs that have a long-term benefit for the farm, even if short-term monetary savings can be made. Practices to improve efficiencies around feed and fertiliser are encouraged, with these two inputs accounting for approximately 40pc of the farm’s total running cost.

Teagasc Dairy Business and Technology Advisor Trevor Dunwoody was on hand at Ballyhaise to walk farmers through their options when it comes to reducing costs and tackling inflation on the farm.

“We need to be looking at the most effective use of our slurry,” he said. “Farms can reduce their need for nitrogen inputs by 10pc through accurate slurry application, such as using low emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment.”

At 2022 levels, this would equate to a cost saving of €30 per cow or €3,600 for a 120-cow herd.

“Let there be no limit on your investment in lime either. The return on investment gives up to €8 worth of extra grass for every €1 invested in lime,” said Dunwoody.

The Monaghan-based advisor also encouraged farmers to focus on grass measuring. Increasing the level of grass utilised by 0.25t DM/ha through better grazing management could reduce feed purchases by 10pc, according to Teagasc. This would represent a cost saving of 454 per cow or 46,480 for a 120-cow herd.

As revealed by the Farming Independent, at least 10pc of farms still don’t have adequate fodder supplies for winter despite bumper silage harvests in some areas.

Teagasc advised farmers who are likely to be short of silage to offload some non-productive stock before housing as a first port of call. A 100-cow herd that culls eight cows before winter instead of keeping them through will spare enough silage to feed the remaining herd for two weeks next spring.

Farmers are continually hearing about the need to incorporate clover in ryegrass swards, which can lead to a reduction in fertiliser nitrogen by 100kg/ha.

Ballyhaise put this theory to test on a scale unseen before. Since 2021, the farm has been transitioning to a low-nitrogen system and aims to have clover established across 100pc of the land within three years. To achieve this, Teagasc has decided to take a front-loaded reseeding and oversowing approach.

It is hoped the trial will lead to a reduction in nitrogen surplus by 50pc over three years in the form of reduced feed and fertiliser purchases. Nitrogen surplus is the balance between nitrogen inputs and outputs.

Ballyhaise Research Officer Donal Patton is overseeing the five-year trial at Ballyhaise, which aims to learn more about clover performance on drumlin soils in the BMW region.

Patton was on hand at the dairy open day to walk farmers through the trial’s progress so far. In 2021, 25pc of the land was reseeded and 25pc was oversown. In year two and three, the remaining 50pc will be reseeded and oversown, meaning by the end of 2023, Ballyhaise should have clover in all swards, all going to plan.

Results have so far been promising. The researchers are comparing grass reseeds, clover reseeds and clover which was oversown. All three classes are producing between 7.6-7.7kg DM/ha.

Meanwhile, the grass reseed has received 147kg of N/ha, the clover reseed 56kg of N/ha, and the oversown clover 62kg of N/ha.

High levels of animal performance have been maintained so far in the trial, with reduced chemical nitrogen application.

Cows are producing 482kg of milk solids on the low-concentrate grass-clover platform, while cows on the high-concentrate grass-only platform are producing 514kg of milk solids.