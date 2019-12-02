Improvement on calf rearing standards 'essential' says Teagasc

"However, there is no room for complacency as only 64pc of the dairy replacements born in 2014 calved at two years of age and one in five never calved. So, further improvement in the standard of calf rearing is essential".

"Our research shows that well-reared calves are more productive and profitable during their lifetime. Management of calves is improving, as evidenced by declining mortality and an increasing proportion of replacement heifers calving at a younger age," said Mr Ramsbottom.

The number of calves born on Irish dairy farms has increased by almost 400,000 over the past decade to an estimated 1.4 million in 2019. In addition improving dairy herd fertility is resulting in a more concentrated calving season.

Dr Tom O'Dwyer, Teagasc's head of dairy knowledge transfer, added: "While the number of calves born on dairy farms has increased by almost 40pc since 2011, calf mortality, while variable, has declined from 3.71pc to an estimated 3.20pc in 2019."

Teagasc director Gerry Boyle pointed out at the recent ICOS conference that next spring will be critical in ensuring calf welfare is to a high standard and that it's a challenge all farmers need to face up to.

"We're heading in to an era of ever greater beef coming off the dairy herd - that's inevitable and we have got to manage the position and that's where the whole issue of calf welfare comes in," he said.

"We need to develop a 'best in class' system for rearing calves.

"There has to be a focus on the health of the calf, the welfare of the calf, nutrition and the facilities. I'm very conscious that the rapid growth on dairy farms may not have allowed dairy farmers to catch up."

Welfare

"We need to maintain dairy calves on farms for at least three to four weeks, and we need to drive 'calf to beef'. We have the opportunities to take action now that will influence what happens next spring."

Mr Boyle advocated the setting up of a working group on calf welfare and the setting up of a dedicated sexed semen lab in Ireland to promote better breeding.

Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland are hosting a range of calf care events in the coming weeks. The first is due to take place on Lakeland supplier Eamon McEnteggart's farm in Knockbridge, Co Louth on December 10. For the full list of dates visit teagasc.ie

