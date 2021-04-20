Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘I'm a typical spring calver, producing about 40pc of my milk in April, May and June. Moving to autumn calving would require heavy investment’

While the dairy giant and An Taisce battle in court over the future of a €140m cheese plant, we talk to five Glanbia farmers about the impact measures will have on their farms around the control of peak milk supply

&lsquo;Caught in the middle&rsquo;: John Kelly on his farm in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

&lsquo;Caught in the middle&rsquo;: John Kelly on his farm in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. Photo: Mark Condren

‘Caught in the middle’: John Kelly on his farm in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. Photo: Mark Condren

‘Caught in the middle’: John Kelly on his farm in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. Photo: Mark Condren

Chris Fox, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow

250 acres, 80 cows

Most Watched

Privacy