‘I'm a typical spring calver, producing about 40pc of my milk in April, May and June. Moving to autumn calving would require heavy investment’

Chris Fox, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow

250 acres, 80 cows

My farm has been in my family for generations. Today myself, my mother and son all work there.

I took it over in 1995 and we milked 40 cows during quotas. We expanded that to 80 cows since then.

Because there was a quota we had to keep other enterprises, such as sheep and beef, which are not as profitable as dairying. It was a no-brainer to expand the cow numbers as there wasn’t a viable income from the other sectors.

I have invested steadily in a milking parlour, slurry storage and wintering facilities. I’m still paying that back for some of them.

Wicklow is not traditionally an intensive farming county and our land is bordering on upland. We are over 1,000ft above sea level so it’s not suitable for growing crops, it’s really only suitable for growing grass or trees.

I’m not an intensive dairy farmer, I’m not in derogation and my stocking rate is sustainable.

I’m a typical spring calver, producing about 40pc of my milk in April, May and June.

As they go out on grass we would hit peak production right in those three months so a lot of my repayments for the milking parlour are based on my milk cheques in these critical months. I would have no milk over the winter and the bills mount up and you try pay them off in April, May and June.

For that to be curtailed I would certainly have to restructure some of my loans and repayments.

Moving to autumn calving would require heavy investment. It’s a totally different system and very expensive. Feed would have to be bought in, with a diet feeder probably necessary.

The modern-day cow requires a certain diet and if she is indoors in the winter and milking in the winter it’s a very expensive system to run.

I don’t know if I have the heart for it.

I was planning to go to 100 cows. I will have to sit down and really think about this. Obviously, I can’t go to 100 while this peak management system is in place.

If I increase my milk over the current profile I have, I will probably have to dump the extra milk and don’t think I could claw back over the year.

I will probably hold back on the expansion.

I’m very happy with Glanbia as a co-op so I won’t be leaving them.

The big doubt is if the An Taisce judicial review is successful, this temporary measure will have to become permanent. I would be very concerned, especially if they potentially target individual farms.

I think there is a lot of anger towards An Taisce out there, not just among farmers but rural people.

They are in danger of alienating rural Ireland and they now seem to be dictating agricultural and rural policy. I would rather our elected representatives dictate policy, rather than a faceless organisation. They are certainly no friends of rural Ireland.

Farmers have to come along a path when it comes to the environment, but I don’t think the likes of An Taisce can use a stick to do this.