IGA National Dairy Conference to take place next week with free succession planning event

The annual Irish Grassland Association National Dairy Conference, sponsored by Yara, will take place next week on Wednesday, January 18, in the Charleville Park Hotel, Cork.

The theme of this year’s event, which kicks off at 9am, focuses on the "changing practices required at farm level to farm successfully in a rapidly changing world."

There will be 600 delegates of the Irish Grassland Association in attendance and tickets usually sell out in advance, according to organisers.

There will be three sessions on the day, each focusing on a different aspect of dairy farming, and a line-up of speakers will share the latest research, insight and expertise on how dairy farms can navigate new targets on water quality and greenhouse gas emissions.

A number of dairy farmers will share what they hope to do over the next five years in order to meet new targets and make their farms as sustainable and profitable as possible.

The first session - 'Where to from here" will focus on new regulations around the nitrates directive and climate change targets that will impact farms in terms of additional costs and day-to-day farming practices, according to organisers.

The second sessions - "Technologies to future-proof dairy farming" will focus on which technologies "offer the highest rate of return in terms of improving farmers bank balances and their environmental sustainability".

Dr. John Upton, research officer in Teagasc Moorepark, will present a paper on energy efficiency on Irish dairy farms.

The third and final session - "Productive Swards in a low Nitrogen era" will examine the grassland management practices needed to succeed in a low nitrogen era where less chemical fertiliser is used.

Dr Michael Egan, who has a PhD in grass/white clover swards, will present a paper on the management of grass in spring in terms of grazing management, nitrogen fertiliser and animal performance.

Dr Michael Dineen, an animal nutrition and physiology researcher at Teagasc Moorepark, will examine the role of red clover in intensive dairy systems.

All ticket holders can also avail of a free succession planning event the night prior to the conference which will be hosted by Laois dairy farmer and former IGA president Paul Hyland.

On the night, Aisling Meehan a solicitor with significant experience working with dairy farming families, will talk about how farming families can set up agreements that work for them and what the common pitfalls that farmers and businesses make when developing a partnership agreement or a successful succession plan.