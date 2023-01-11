Farming

IGA National Dairy Conference to take place next week with free succession planning event

Irish Grassland Members at the launch of the summer tour in April of 2022. Expand

The annual Irish Grassland Association National Dairy Conference, sponsored by Yara, will take place next week on Wednesday, January 18, in the Charleville Park Hotel, Cork.

The theme of this year’s event, which kicks off at 9am, focuses on the "changing practices required at farm level to farm successfully in a rapidly changing world."

