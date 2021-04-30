IFA and ICMSA pile pressure on dairy processors with new milk price comparators

Farm organisations have mounted pressure on the country’s dairy processors this week with the announcement of new tools and analysis to compare milk prices across co-ops.

The developments from IFA and ICMSA have also caused a stir among dairy farmers who expect the moves to bring a fresh layer a clarity to monthly milk price pay scales nationwide.

IFA’s new milk price analysis shows significant differences between the milk price paid by 11 milk processors over the last couple of years.

It is based on revenue generated in 2019 and 2020 by a spring calving herd (89 cows) supplying 500,000 litres a year to their milk processor. It does not include any trading bonuses, fixed price schemes or forward contracts.

The processors assessed include: Glanbia; Tipperary Co-op; Arrabawn; Dairygold; Lakeland Dairies; Aurivo; Kerry; Ballyroe Co-op; Lisavaird; Banbon Co-op; and Drinagh.

The 2019 analysis shows a gap of €16,481 between the highest (Drinagh) and lowest (Arrabawn) payers. While in 2020, the gap widened to €16,896 between the highest (Drinagh) and the lowest (Glanbia). See where your processor finished in the table from the IFA report below:

Expand Close Image source: IFA Milk Price Analysis Report, April 2021 / Facebook

Whatsapp Image source: IFA Milk Price Analysis Report, April 2021

The analysis, completed by the dairy committee and senior dairy policy executive Aine O’Connell, is based on milk statements supplied by farmers to the committee. It ranks processors in order of the annual income that would be generated and is adjusted for milk constituents.

Stephen Arthur committee chairman said its purpose is to allow farmers to compare prices paid by milk processors on a like-for-like basis.

“Dairy farmers have been working hard to improve their milk constituents over the years. This can give the impression that milk price has improved, when in reality it’s the milk quality that has improved.

“This has masked the fact milk price is effectively the same over the past 30 years.

“We believe the analysis will provide more price transparency, and we plan to publish it on an annual basis,” he said

For the purpose of IFA’s analysis, it was assumed that each farmer produced milk with average solids each month.

ICMSA Milk Price Tracker

Meanwhile, ICMSA has announced its “Interactive Milk Price Tracker” that will also allow for individual milk supply comparisons.

The unique tool and “extensively tested” facility, allows dairy farmers to input individual milk volumes, constituents and quality results to see what they would have been paid for the same supply by every other milk processor in the country.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack described the tracker, now available on the association’s website, as a “game-changer”.

“For many years, farmers have questioned the relative performance of their milk processor and while various comparisons were made using different methodologies, an individual farmer was never in a position to compare their actual milk volumes, constituents and quality results on an individual basis and see what they would have received from another co-op.

"That precise individual comparison is now available at the touch of a button. Farmers can now track and map their milk processor’s performance over any given period and compare it to other processors.

"The capacity for individual farmer comparison, on a like-for-like basis, is now there for every milk supplier in Ireland. It’s a very significant day for the farmers and a very significant achievement for ICMSA, one in which we invested time and effort.”

Recognising the role that bonuses and penalties play in the final milk price a farmer can receive, Mr McCormack confirmed that the ICMSA tracker takes account of “all bonuses and penalties”.

"It allows a farmer to input his or her data for 2020 and get direct comparison for all of last year, while a similar capacity for the first months of 2021 will be available shortly and every month thereafter.

“Milk price is central to dairy farmers’ incomes and the performance of your processor is decisive in this regard.

"It’s a giant leap forward for farmers in terms of transparency and performance comparison and makes hugely valuable information available to farmers at the touch of a button,” he concluded.