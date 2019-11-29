'If the base beef price was €4/kg there would be no issues with moving bull calves next year'

An estimated 1.8m calves are forecast to be delivered on dairy farms next spring. How farmers will deal with the welfare and sale of 900,000 low-value bull calves is an urgent issue for the sector.

Dairy calves
Pat McCormack

Martin Coughlan sat down with ICMSA president Pat McCormack to discuss the problem and potential solutions

Martin Coughlan - Why has this issue arisen now?

Pat McCormack - There are two elements. Firstly, the number of dairy cows has risen; and secondly, compact calving means that very high numbers are hitting the ground in a very short time, meaning dairy farmers will need to sell these calves.

We would hope to build on the 25pc increase in calf exports in 2019 in the short term, but how the issue is dealt with going forward will be a concoction of things, including sexed semen.

MC: Is the problem of too many dairy calves the inevitable result of a poorly considered expansionist dairy policy?

P McC: I don't think it's an inevitable result. I think there has been a lot of scaremongering. The real issue is the price of finished beef. If the base price was €4/kg nobody would be talking about a difficulty in moving calves next spring. No confidence as a result of a poor beef price is the issue.

MC: Is it not time for the sector to realise that it can't all be about the production of milk? If you want to sell your bull calf, you have to give the market something to work with, and Jerseys in particular are a problem.

P McC: I wouldn't disagree with you about Jerseys. If you've gone down the Jersey route you need to add value once you've bred your required number of replacements. You will need to give serious consideration to producing to the use of well-shaped Belgian Blue AI straws in order to have something similar to a good British Friesian on the ground for the beef producer going forward.

We all have a responsibility in the game. You can't expect people to buy something that isn't fit for purpose.

MC: ICMSA recently produced a document that proposes the payment of €150/hd over the lifetime of a dairy male animal to those who will take them on from the calf stage to maturity.

PMcC: Over the years we have seen beef schemes come in to support various sectors of the beef industry but there has never been a scheme for those who make a living from the progeny of the dairy herd.

Having sat at the Dáil agricultural committee and listening to others telling us the people they represent are able to retain their single farm payment, ICMSA went away and reflected on those comments.

We believe that environmentally produced beef from the dairy herd has huge advantages.

If an industry isn't viable, they should have alternatives apart from having to let the place, plant their place or go into contract rearing - they should have an opportunity to be what they have always been, livestock farmers.

We believe from Teagasc figures that dairy beef can perform a modest margin but it is significantly ahead of the rest.

MC: Environmentally better?

P McC: If you compare an animal from the dairy herd and one from the suckler herd, the dairy animal ticks the box at 6½kg less greenhouse gases than its counterpart from the suckler herd.

MC: Do you agree with the government's climate change committee recommendations that the suckler herd should be reduced and the dairy herd expanded?

P McC: Economics will dictate. I was warmly welcoming of Leo Varadkar's view that there shouldn't be a need to reduce the national herds and that we should be able to meet a lot of targets through good farming practices. I thought that was a very heartening comment.

Our scheme can deliver economically, socially and environmentally. If something is economically challenged and there is something better placed, we don't want to see someone who doesn't want to leave the livestock sector left with no option, and that's where our dairy calf to beef scheme comes in.

MC: Your proposal sees these calves being sold, but is there room in your scheme for these animals to be contract reared?

P McC: Others have suggested that. Contract rearing has worked very well for heifers. But for others to be calling for contract rearing of male beef shows a lack of confidence in their own industry where they would want a guarantor and that's what they'd be talking about.

The dairy farmer has enough going on. I don't believe he wants to have another 50 calves under his stewardship even if they are contracted.

MC: Are you not just trying to get farmers in another sector of the industry to solve your problem of having an unsaleable by-product of extreme milk breeding?

P McC: Let me be very clear. This scheme is not for Friesian male calves. This scheme is for beef calves bred from the dairy herd. Our objective is to get as many Friesian calves as possible on the boat.

What we are proposing is that once a dairy farm has bred its dairy replacements, it is breeding a decent value-added animal with strong beef traits that will be sustainable in the beef chain.

There is an obligation on dairy farms to breed their replacements and then breed an animal that is functional on the beef side. I go back to the point that last year this was less of a problem when the price of finished beef was probably 40c/kg ahead of where it is today.

MC: Whether €4/kg or €40/kg, a P-minus grade calf is still a P-minus calf, today, tomorrow, next week.

P McC: I hold my hand up and say we need to move the sector away from those. We need to be getting into the O-grade or above.

The dairy farmer needs to accept there is a responsibility on him to produce an animal that is wanted. There needs to be collaboration. We need to build links.

If somebody comes into Pat McCormack's yard to buy calves, they have to be good enough so that they'll come back next year and the year after.

Breeding those extra calves better for the beef sector is the objective of our scheme.

MC: Where is the money for your scheme going to come from?

P McC: Minister Creed offered €20m in the budget for a beef scheme and is opening a consultation on what it should be spent on, and we believe our scheme can deliver.

MC: If you don't get that €20m, do you see the money being raised through a levy on the co-ops?

P McC: I wouldn't be in favour of a levy. There is a pot of money there. A lot of dairy farmers were excluded from the BEAM scheme and we see our scheme as an opportunity to look after the various links along the chain.

MC: If a member of your organisation was discovered to be putting down male dairy calves, what would your opinion be?

P McC: I would be disappointed. From the first calf born to the last, a farmer does everything in his or her power to keep that calf alive. Half twin dairy calves are kept alive and then at a mart sold at a significant loss, because that's what farmers do.

