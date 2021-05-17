‘If MCPA keeps turning up in water, it will have to be restricted’, Teagasc expert warns

The future availability of critical herbicides commonly used by farmers is under threat if they continue to turn up in watercourses, Teagasc tillage specialist Ciaran Collins has warned.

Irish Water pointed out the detection of 81 pesticide and herbicides exceedances in public drinking water supplies in Ireland in 2020, an increase of 5 from 2019.

MCPA, the active substance in many herbicide products used to control thistles, docks and rushes, is still the most commonly detected pesticide in drinking water.

Addressing a Teagasc Webinar on weed control last week, Collins stressed the importance of best practice when using chemical sprays on land.

“In the tillage industry, we have lost a number of important products over the years,” he said. “If MCPA keeps turning up in water, it will have to be restricted or maybe worse.

“We really need to mind the pesticides we have.”

He said there are a number of reasons why MCPA accounts for 75pc of all exceedances in water.

First and foremost, it is the most popular grassland spray by far, he said, and the fact it is highly soluble means it is prone to run-off and leaching.

Collins highlighted that MCPA is most commonly used in Ireland to control rushes.

“There is a massive cultural control issue around rushes,” he said. “Controlling them is about drainage, soil fertility and having a competitive sward in place rather than running out with MCPA once a year.”

The Department of Agriculture last year clarified that farmers should no longer feel compelled to use herbicides to be seen to be tackling rush infestations for the purpose of making land eligible for farm payments.

It said the important thing is that such areas are managed, rather than abandoned.

Collins also stressed the importance of best practice when applying chemicals on farmland, including taking account of weather conditions and buffer zones.

He said every product has a buffer zone recommendation, and it could be 1m out from a watercourse to 30m, as is the case of a new fungicide on the market this year.

“You measure from the top of the bank and move out the required length. Buffer zones are absolutely crucial,” he said.