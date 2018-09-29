Identify your stress triggers before winter takes its toll

You got through the impacts of snow and ice in March, a tough wet spring and a prolonged drought and finally you've enough rain to see some grass growing beneath your feet.

So it's reasonable to be optimistic about your ability to feed the cows with some ease for the next while. Time then, for some well-earned rest and maybe a trip to the Ploughing.

But if it was last Wednesday, and you were in the car park in Tullamore for three hours, having potentially travelled for hours and maybe with kids, you'd be questioning what else 2018 was ready to throw at you..

Waiting for the storm to pass and the Ploughing to open, and then the disappointment of a wasted journey, would test the mettle of even the most emotionally resilient among us.

What is emotional resilience? By definition, it's "the science of mastering life's greatest challenges". People who are resilient tend to be flexible - flexible in the way they think about the challenges and flexible in the way they react emotionally to stress.

They are not wedded to a specific style of coping. So the concept of emotional resilience gets you thinking about how you handle yourself in the face of stress.

This is important because for many the fodder crisis is far from over. A lot still hangs on the weather.

What is clear is that farmers need to work on emotional resilience facing into the next six months, especially as there's likely to be a hangover - be it financial, strategic or health-wise - from the past year.