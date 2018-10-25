Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 25 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

ICMSA questions processors’ ‘negative vibes’ on milk

Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

The ICMSA has taken issue with the “negative vibes” regarding milk prices that have been expressed of late by the major dairy processors.

Pointing out that Irish milk prices remained bottom of the league in terms of EU returns, and just 1.5c/L ahead of Fonterra, Gerald Quain of ICMSA described the talking down of milk markets as “disappointing and unjustified”.

“The reality for the Irish dairy farmers is that their milk price is among the lowest in the EU. We sell produce into many of the same markets as these EU processors, and Irish farmers are rightly asking the question why our milk processors are talking down milk price,” Mr Quain said.  

Although Mr Quain conceded that dairy markets had come under pressure in recent weeks, he pointed out that continental processors had continued to support their farmers.

Over the fortnight both Glanbia and Dairygold, although they held milk prices, have cautioned farmers that global dairy markets have come under pressure as a result of increased production across Europe and in New Zealand.

“This surge in milk supply has coincided with a very strong start to the New Zealand milk production season, with a cumulative 15pc drop in the GDT price index since June resulting in reduced forecast milk prices,” said Glanbia chairman Martin Keane.

“It should also be noted that there has been a rapid decline in European butter markets, with Dutch Dairy Board’s reported prices down from €6,100 per tonne in June to €4,700 per tonne this week.”

Meanwhile, LacPatrick is the latest processor to hold its milk price for September. It will pay 32c/L including VAT. Aurivo last week announced that it would remain on 32c/l, while Arrabawn held on 32.2c/L.

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

Calls for stand-alone farm safety body for agri sector
Stock picture

Multiple quad bikes stolen in farm store raid recovered by Gardai
Pigs are seen on a family farm in Xiaoxinzhuang village, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Dominique Patton/File Photo

China blames feeding kitchen waste to pigs for African swine fever spread
Stock photo

Will dairying provide the only sustainable farming option or turn young men...
Derry Coakley, an agricultural contractor, who died after a shooting at a farm near Macroom. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Agricultural contractor killed following a shooting overnight at a...
Glanbia Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farmers draw down over €20m from Glanbia credit scheme

Farmers remove blockade of motorway construction site...