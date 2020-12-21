‘I am aiming for a high performance farm without killing myself to get there’

Dara Killeen finished drying off cows last week, a quiet time for most dairy farmers but not for the Meelick man.

He has his wedding, which was postponed by Covid, to reschedule and is putting the final plans in place to start building a house in the New Year. That's on the back of converting the family farm in Galway to dairying over the past two years.

"After coming through such a busy two years I find if you are highly motivated and you hit a quieter time you nearly don't know what to do!"

Expand Close According to Dara the farm is set out so things are done efficiently. "We use contractors, our milking parlour was built with a TAMS grant and the working day is enjoyable for everyone." / Facebook

Dara's switch to dairying was rewarded in recent weeks when he was crowned the Macra/FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Feedback from the judges, he said, was that he is trying to find a balance in everything they are doing on the farm.

"I am trying to have a very high performance farm without killing myself to get there. We set out the farm so things are done efficiently. We use contractors, our milking parlour was built with a TAMS grant and the working day is enjoyable for everyone."

Expand Close "We're not just needlessly chasing targets of grass growth and fertiliser use, but are working with the co-op and implementing all the measures we can to improve things, such as using protected Urea, slurry spreading using the LESS and addressing soil indices." / Facebook

Fertiliser use

"The judges also commended us on how we manage the environment and climate. We're not just needlessly chasing targets of grass growth and fertiliser use, but are working with the co-op and implementing all the measures we can to improve things such as using protected Urea, slurry spreading using the LESS, and addressing soil indices."

Dara, who farms with his father Charlie, also has the challenge of farming by the River Shannon.

Expand Close According to Dara the farm is set out so things are done efficiently. "We use contractors, our milking parlour was built with a TAMS grant and the working day is enjoyable for everyone." / Facebook

Callows

The farm has a significant amount of callows, with 100 acres designated a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and this land is destocked from October to March. This year they put in a water system to help reduce the chance of animals adding to water pollution.

The decision to change from a drystock system was made after they had scaled up, doubling sheep numbers from 230 to 500, and increasing cattle numbers to 150 head. "I felt we were working too hard and not being paid for the work we were doing,” says Dara.

"I had rented a bit of land and got my own herd number and had worked with Dad to expand with the aim to more money, but we found we were putting everything back into the farm.

"Then we started doing our profit monitor and comparing it to others in dairying. Our land block suited dairying, with just over 100 acres in one block and I felt there was a much better lifestyle to be made in it."

Expand Close Feedback from the judges, he said, was that he is trying to find a balance in everything they are doing on the farm. / Facebook

Dara had milked cows in New Zealand a few years previously, before going to Gurteen Agricultural College. "At that point I took out a €12,000 loan and bought 100 hoggets as well as working for two farmers.

"I was drystock to the core, a die hard sheep man and I didn't intend milking cows. The milking in New Zealand didn't really do it for me, I was young and wanted to travel at the time and was working 12 days on, two days off. Although what I learned there has influenced a lot of my decisions."

Expand Close Dara grew 14.5t of grass across the milking platform this year and fed 600-700kg. / Facebook

Conversion

The farm's conversion to dairying started in 2017 and while the farm was signed over to Dara the same year, the family took the opportunity to set up a partnership. "It's very important that dad is still on the paperwork. It's not just my farm, he handed over a very good farm to me and it's an 'us' operation."

Expand Close The farm's stats have improved in that time too, with 380kg of milk solids in the first year increasing to 430kg this year. / Facebook

The wind-down from drystock saw Dara and his father still lambing in 2019 while calving down the first 95 heifers on the farm. This spring they calved 150 cows and finished milking for the year last week. Next year the plan is to milk 160 cows.

The farm's stats have improved in that time too, with 380kg of milk solids in the first year increasing to 430kg this year. "The projection is we'd get to 500kg in two years' time,” says Dara.

He grew 14.5t of grass across the milking platform this year and fed 600-700kg. Last year their six-week calving rate was 87pc and this year this was up to 92pc. "If I could keep it at that it would be great. But we have extra cows on hand and the plan is to have 100pc calved in eight weeks."

While Dara is planning a return visit to New Zealand with the €3,000 travel bursary he won as Macra/FBD Young Dairy Farmer of the Year, he's giving the €500 category prize money to the Chernobyl Children International charity, which his family have been involved in for years.

"It's an incredible charity that I would encourage anyone who can to get involved in. Over the summer we take a child onto the farm for two weeks. They absolutely love it, living in the country with animals and the dogs and the freedom of farming."