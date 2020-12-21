Farming

Farming

‘I am aiming for a high performance farm without killing myself to get there’

Young Farmer of the Year Dara Killeen talks to Margaret Donnelly about converting the family farm in east Galway to dairying

Farmer Dara Killeen, FBD Macra Farmer of the Year 2020 from Meelick, Co. Galway with fiancee Beatrix and their daughter Isabella. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Farmer Dara Killeen, FBD Macra Farmer of the Year 2020 from Meelick, Co. Galway with fiancee Beatrix and their daughter Isabella. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Farmer Dara Killeen, FBD Macra Farmer of the Year 2020 from Meelick, Co. Galway with fiancee Beatrix and their daughter Isabella. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Farmer Dara Killeen, FBD Macra Farmer of the Year 2020 from Meelick, Co. Galway with fiancee Beatrix and their daughter Isabella. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Dara Killeen finished drying off cows last week, a quiet time for most dairy farmers but not for the Meelick man.

He has his wedding, which was postponed by Covid, to reschedule and is putting the final plans in place to start building a house in the New Year. That's on the back of converting the family farm in Galway to dairying over the past two years.

"After coming through such a busy two years I find if you are highly motivated and you hit a quieter time you nearly don't know what to do!"

