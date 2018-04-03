How to win a year's supply of free milk for your school
The National Dairy Council (NDC) is offering schools taking part in the School Milk Scheme the chance win a year's supply of free milk.
The winning school will receive free School Milk for all pupils for the 2018/2019 school year and a School Trip to Airfield Farm.
The winning and finalist school’s entries will also be featured on the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show during National School Milk Week (23rd-27th April).
To enter, all your school needs to do is write a short poem, Limerick, song or jingle about why your school loves School Milk (max. 200 words). You can even add music to your entry if you wish.
The closing date for entries is 5pm Friday, April 13 so get moo-ving!
Further details regarding this exciting competition and terms and conditions are available at: www.moocrew.ie/competition.
The School Milk Scheme is managed by the National Dairy Council and funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with the financial support of the European Union.
Schools registered for School Milk receive free exclusive education resources, access to competitions and prizes for schools during the school year.