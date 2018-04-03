How to win a year's supply of free milk for your school

The winning school will receive free School Milk for all pupils for the 2018/2019 school year and a School Trip to Airfield Farm.

The winning and finalist school’s entries will also be featured on the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show during National School Milk Week (23rd-27th April).

To enter, all your school needs to do is write a short poem, Limerick, song or jingle about why your school loves School Milk (max. 200 words). You can even add music to your entry if you wish.