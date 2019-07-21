How to strike the right balance on soil nutrients

This year’s grass growth surge has seen greater activity in taking pasture that has gone too strong for grazing

Advice: Dr Stan Lalor addresses the Lakeland Agri grassland farm walk in Monaghan
Advice: Dr Stan Lalor addresses the Lakeland Agri grassland farm walk in Monaghan
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

With silage wagons and balers busy in Irish fields, farmers should not forget that whatever nutrients come out must go back into the ground.

Dr Stan Lalor from Grassland Agro gave advice on soil fertility and nutrient usage at Lakeland Agri grassland farm walk in Monaghan recently.

Approximately 200 farmers attended the event, with Lakeland Agri setting out the practical benefits of its RumiSmart Sustain programme for driving efficient farming practises.

Even one round of bales removes a lot more P and K from the field than grazing does, Dr Lalor said. This is because the cows recycle a lot of P and K in their dung and urine while grazing. When a field is cut and baled, all the nutrients in the grass are removed from the field.

"A simple rule is that is that for every four bales that go out of the gate, you need to put 1,000 gallons of slurry back in the gate. This will balance the P and K removed. In bales. You don't need to worry about the grass cover, or the field size… Just count the bales.

"So, if you have 20 bales from a paddock, you need to go back in with 5,000 gallons of slurry to replenish the P and K removed," he said.

"This means the fertiliser plan can be kept simple in line with the rest of the grazing ground for the rest of the year.

"Even if the slurry doesn't go out the day it is baled, it can be a guide to target a slurry application over the coming months, or even next spring."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

In terms of the nutrients, Dr Lalor outlined that 1,000 gallons of thick slurry (7pc DM) is the equivalent to a 50kg bag of 5-5-30; but dilute, watery slurry (3.5pc DM) is closer to a bag of 5-3-15.

Dr Lalor also gave an overview of how farmers should approach fertiliser spreading over the course of the year.

"Farmers need to have a plan for their fertiliser and slurry usage… that starts with the soil pH and getting the right levels of lime after your soil tests," he said.

"Slurry is a free resource for most farms but it is a waste if it's going to the wrong fields. Target silage fields and low soil K fertility areas to get best value out of slurry."

When planning chemical fertiliser, Dr Lalor said farmers should look at the whole calendar year.

"When it comes to nitrogen, a good rule is a little and often throughout the year," he explained.

"Then you want to front-load your phosphorus early in the year. The biggest yield response to phosphorus will be in the spring so you want to be getting half or three-quarters of your P requirements in the first or second round fertiliser (application),"

He added that potassium should be targeted later in the year.

"Too much K early in the year can increase the risk of grass tetany," he said.

This year's grass growth surge has seen greater activity in taking pasture that has gone too strong for grazing

 

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Dairy

Stock Image

Majority of dairy farmers willing to plant forestry
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Milk price unchanged but co-ops warn of sluggish global demand
The offices of Ornua, Ireland’s biggest dairy exporter

Radical overhaul of Ornua board on the cards
File photo

Processors warn dairy markets are under pressure
Teagasc grassland management specialist Michael O'Donovan addresses farmers at a Moorepark open day. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

We all need to up our game on soil fertility
20pc clover cover is the ideal amount

How to get the ideal clover cover into your fields
Teamwork: Michael and Marguerite Crowley attribute their success to a harmonious relationship

It's all about achieving a work-life balance, say award-winning dairy duo


Top Stories

Stock image

EU heading for large wheat crop despite early summer heatwave
Stock Image

What are your farm's feed requirements and options?
Intensive farming: There are 30,000 mink on the Tazetta Teoranta farm in Donegal, and Sven Sjoholm, pictured, says they are reared and culled in accordance with strict international standards. Photo: Clive Wasson

See inside one of Ireland's last fur farms
A succession of reports have identified an alarming decline in pollinator and insect numbers

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Wild is wonderful, so why don't we fight harder for our...
Gyorgy Balint, 99, a gardening expert, poses for a picture in his garden in Budapest, Hungary, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary's favourite gardener still digging up new tips as he turns 100
Gearoid Hurley, from Bandon, Co. Cork pictured leaving the Four Courts yesterday(Thurs) during his High Court action for damages.Pic: Collins Courts

Farmers seeks €1.65m over combine harvester accident
‘Beyond our control’: Firm MD Anna Marie McHugh. Photo: Barry Cronin

Storm Ali's impact sends losses soaring at National Ploughing firm to €500,000