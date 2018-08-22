Dairy farm businesses are under increasing pressure to become more energy efficient.

How to reduce energy costs on your dairy farm

The main driver of energy consumption on dairy farms are milk cooling, the milking machine and water heating, with milk cooling alone contributing over 30pc to your electricity bill every month, according to a survey carried out by Teagasc on 60 commercial farms in 2017.

In these areas there is huge scope for energy savings explained John Upton from Teagasc, speaking at the Energy in Agriculture in Gurteen College, Co Tipperary.

“Electricity costs vary from €15 to €45 per cow per year, depending on the energy efficiency adapted on the farm,” said the Dairy Research Technician from Moorepark.

“Another way of putting it, is it costs between €5 and €10 for every 1000 litres produced on your farm.

Cutting Costs

The first steps every farmer should take to improve efficiency is to identify the main consumers of electricity, John explained.

“Record consumption, collect data from bills, read meters regularly, then you can take the steps based on this to reduce costs,” said John.