Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 2 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

How to ensure your milking machine doesn't freeze

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Freezing weather conditions affects farming in several ways and while the more significant effects are the provision of feed and water to livestock, the freezing of water pipes to sheds and outdoor water troughs and the freezing of milking machines and other equipment in milking parlours is a big threat on dairy farms.

Teagasc has issued key advice on how to reduce the risk of ice forming in milking machines:

  • Make sure that all doors into the parlour are kept closed.
     
  • Install a thermostatically-controlled heater in the plant room which should cut in when the temperature falls to 10C. Items such as the power washer should be kept in the plant room to prevent the pump from freezing.
     
  • Let the machine run a little bit longer to ensure that all excess water is removed from the plant after the final rinse. Open the machine at the low points, particularly at the fitter sock. Some machines may also have a drain at the base of the receiver jar.
     
  • Remove the jetters from the claw pieces and let them hang down.
     
  • Circulate a saline solution through the milking machine, having first made sure that all the detergent has been rinsed out of the plant. The saline (salt) solution is made by mixing half a kg of salt in 5 gallons of water. Salt will drop the freezing point of water. Rinse before milking to remove salt traces. If the rinse is inclined to freeze, start milking without rinsing and let the first few gallons go to waste or feed to calves.
     
  • Diaphragm milk pumps can also cause problems. Open the locking nuts to allow any excess water to escape or alternatively place an infra-red light over it.
     
  • Longer-term solution: Install a line of infra-red lights above the milk and wash lines. All wiring should be done by a certified electrician.
     
  • Close off the entrance to the parlour with plastic sheeting or insulating blanket to reduce the amount of freezing air getting in and to keep as much heat as possible inside.
     
  • The machine should be designed in such a way that it drains easily.

Frozen Water Pipes

Where there is an on-farm supply from a deep well, the deep submersible pump should not freeze but pipes and fittings from the pump to the pressure vessel (tank) and from there to the sheds need to be kept free of ice.

Have a thermostatically controlled fan heater in the pump-house.

Water pipes to the shed should be underground and any exposed pipes should be insulated.

In very low temperatures, pipes have frozen at the entrance to the shed and inside the shed in the supply to the troughs. In such situations, even when thawed out they are likely to freeze again. The supply pipe to the troughs could be extended on further out of the house to a tap. This tap can be left to run at a low rate to keep water flowing where there is an on-farm supply source. This option cannot be used if the water is supplied by the Local Authority or Group Scheme.

It may be necessary to bring in an alternative supply to fill water troughs or other containers in the feed passage. It may be possible to tap into the underground supply outside the shed and attach a hose to fill these water containers.

Also Read

Make sure the connection to the underground supply is well-insulated after use and drain all the water from the connecting hose after filling the containers in the shed.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Photo at feeding time, with the local designed/manufactured 40 outlet feeder on Lester Ryans farm Dunbell Co Kilkenny. Feeding 32 calves 18 weeks old out on grass. Photo Roger Jones.

Management issues at the root of many calving health problems

TB reactor rate decline has stalled, new figures show
Busy time: calving season

Calving health measures pay big long-term benefits

Farmers face power cuts and disruptions to milk collections
Philip Ruttle

'Early grass is money' - Limerick farm where a new soil and grass management...
Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.

Mike Brady: Good planning will deliver a work-life balance regardless of how...
Michael Norton

Kilkenny man giving up lorry driving and building up a 116-cow dairy herd from...


Top Stories

The insurance cover that can unlock and protect the value of key staff on the...
Pictured at Kilbraney, Co. Wexford with tractors even finding the going tough. Picture: Patrick Browne

Farmers reminded that safety should be their top priority
A

New ram has come up trumps with his first progeny
A horses in snow covered field in Athy, Co Kildare as the severe weather conditions continue. Niall Carson/PA Wire

It's time for plan B as weather scuppers our spring grazing and slurry targets
Sheep keeping an eye out for the Beast from the East. Pic Steve Humphreys

How long can farm animals survive without food or water?
There are 'significant' but as of yet unrealised market opportunities for hill sheep farmers say Teagasc. Photo: Brian Joyce

How supplying niche markets could help safeguard the future of hill sheep...
Stock picture

World food prices rise 1.1% in February