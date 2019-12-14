How this dairy farmer is preparing for Christmas on his farm

At present 50 cows are milking. Drying off began in late November. So far about half the cows are getting sealer only and the rest getting a dry cow tube and sealer. Selecting these is based on milk recording SCC results. Any cow that had a SCC test greater than 100 during the year gets a dry cow tube. A batch of maximum 10 cows is dried off each day, with strict hygiene rules followed. I am also using a knapsack sprayer to teat spray the dry cows once a day for week following drying off. I am also experimenting with different limes and sawdust to bed the cubicles.

When cows finished grazing the AFC had dropped to about 460, but when I measured last week for a closing cover it had increased to 673. This is where it is recommended to be at with my stocking rate of 3.5 cows/ha and the paddocks are well cleaned out.

Up to August we still reaped the benefits of the terrific year, but the heavy and sudden rains since then have left ground in wet and soggy conditions for this winter.

Four dung samples were sent away for parasitic analysis - two from cows, one from in-calf heifers, one from weanlings.

All showed up negative except the cows and in-calf heifers which had a low positive for rumen fluke. Zanil will be used for these animals.

I have dosed the weanlings with Levafas Diamond as there was a fair bit of coughing going on. I was watching them closely for fear of pneumonia but thankfully they escaped it. One weanling had to be treated for a trachea infection. All animals have been treated twice for lice two weeks apart. Unfortunately, all animals have to go up the crush again this week for a six month TB check test.

The 50 milking cows are currently producing 12.2 litres at 4.66pc butter fat and 3.68pc protein, giving 1.05kg MS/cow/day, TBC 12,000, SCC 140, Therm. 800, Lactose 4.38. They are getting 3kgs of concentrates and round bale silage. All cows have got two boluses of copper, zinc, iodine and selenium, with a top up of 100gr/day of minerals to the dry cows. I am opening the second-cut silage pit next week. It was tested and the results were D.M. 26pc, pH 3.8, Ammonia N 3.9, DMD 71, ME 10.2, Protein 14.1pc. I was happy with these results and am looking forward to feeding it.

A few weeks back my digger contractor came back to finish the new roadway. It needed to be covered with fine grit. The steep part of the roadway had gotten very rough and hadn't bedded in properly so we removed the rough stones and replaced them with finer stones. It has turned out well now and I hope to hire in a heavy roller to roll it in. I am thinking about covering the steep part of it with astroturf which should be more comfortable for the cows to walk on. So I am on the lookout for a good bargain!

I hired in a small skip and tidied up any rubbish that was gathered and stored up during the year. The few items of machinery I possess I have washed and oiled and stored indoors for the winter. The milk liners and air tubes got their twice a year renewal.

A transition year student from the local secondary school came to me for one week and was a great help in getting through these jobs. It's that time of year to start preparing for the Profit Monitor. I made a VAT 58 application recently. This was my first time to make it online and it was straightforward to follow the steps.

As this is my last piece of 2019 it's a good time to reflect on what was a busy year that saw new developments on the farm.

These included increasing the size of the milking platform, reseeding, laying the roadway, the purchase of a few long-awaited labour-saving devices and installing the energy-efficient milk pump and motors.

This Christmas we should make every effort to support local produce and buy healthy Irish farm products that are produced to a very high standard.

It's not good to see farmers having to protest on the streets to secure a fair price for their produce.

And as we approach Christmas we farmers must make every effort to be prepared. Make sure to stock up on meal, detergent, diesel and other supplies so you don't have to run around on Christmas Eve for emergency items.

Enjoy the time-out!

