How demand for Irish butter drove US imports to record high this summer

Kerrygold butter
Kerrygold butter
Margaret Donnelly

It was record imports of Irish butter this summer into the US that helped drive the level of butter imports to record levels.

Figures show that July imports of butter into the US were at an all-time high - exceeding the previous record set in May 2004.

The figures from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) show that total US butter imports - driven by high imports of butter sourced from Ireland - reached record levels in July, supplanting a record set in May 2004.

Total US butter imports for July were 7.5m pounds, with 5.8m pounds (about 77pc) coming from Ireland.

Irish butter contains at least 82pc butterfat (compared with at least 80pc for most US butter), according to the USDA and is sourced from cows that are mainly grass fed, and is usually sold at a premium.

It goes on to say that the recent rise in butter imports from Ireland can be partly attributed to the success of this marketing strategy and Irish butter’s popularity with many well known professional bakers and chefs.

However, the rise in imports has not been plain sailing for Irish exporters. Kerrygold, Ireland's leading butter brand, is facing a potential law suit over its 'grass-fed' claims.

Californian Dyami Myers-Taylor has lodged an action claiming that Kerrygold makes false and misleading claims about its butter.

He says, in papers filed, that he is bringing the action on behalf of himself and all similarly situated persons who were misled into purchasing Kerrygold Products due to false and misleading advertising.

Further, Wisconsin shopkeepers faced jail if they stocked Irish butter after a law dating from 1970 saw Irish butter off the shelves temporarily.

Online Editors

