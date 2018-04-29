Holy cow! World's first 'floating farm' revealed

It has taken a lot of time to get the green light but finally construction of the world's first floating dairy farm is underway in the Netherlands.

This innovative farm is being built at Rotterdam and will be home to 40 dairy cows when completed. The idea is that the farm will supply the city with fresh dairy products every day, produced, say the developers, "in an animal-friendly and circular manner".

Three concrete floats are currently being constructed in a drydock that together form the foundations for the floating farm. The plan is that these floats are expected to be shipped to their definitive location in the Merwe4Haven in Rotterdam in the middle of May. However, over the course of developing this farm a few target dates have been shifted along the way, prolonging the final opening of the farm.

The brains behind this bold move are from Courage, the innovation institute of the Dutch agriculture and dairy sector; and Uit Je Eigen Stad, the national frontrunner on city farming; and Beladon, a leading Dutch company on floating concepts. Peter van Wingerden is the project initiator on behalf of property developer Beladon. He says this is a real milestone for the project expected to cost in the region of €2.6m.

An artist's impression of the floating farm in Holland.