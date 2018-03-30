Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 30 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Higher milk prices see incomes of Northern Ireland farmers nearly double in a year

Dairy expansion requires significant capital investment. Stock Image

Andrew Madden

Improved milk prices helped total farm incomes in Northern Ireland to almost double from £253m to £473m, according to official figures.

Statistics from the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) show that the 87pc rise from 2016 to 2017 was primarily led by a recovery in income from milk.

The dairy sector was the largest contributor to the total value of gross output at £662m, up 46pc on a year earlier.

At the height of the "dairy crisis" here in 2015 milk was sold by farmers for just under 19p per litre. Now it is sitting at just over 30p per litre.

However, behind the sharp income rise is a dependency on European subsidies.

When a direct subsidy of a quarter-of-a-billion pounds (£287m) is removed, the increase is £27m year on year.

The so-called Total Income from Farming (TIFF) measurement represents the return on own labour, management input and own capital invested for all those with an entrepreneurial involvement in farming. It represents farm income measured at the sector level.

Total output for agriculture in Northern Ireland last year was up 17pc at £2.09bn.

Also Read

Following the increase in 2017, TIFF is now 99pc above the average of the last 20 years after accounting for inflation.

The Ulster Farmers' Union dairy chairman William Irvine said that while the figures reflected a recovery in prices, there were still many dairy farmers paying off debts incurred over the last few years.

"Northern Ireland dairy farmers faced rock bottom milk prices for over two years. According to DAERA, farm gate milk prices averaged 20.78p per litre in 2015 and 20.56p per litre in 2016," he said.

"At a time when the average break-even cost of production was 25/26p per litre, farmers were losing money for every litre of milk for over two years."

At the time many farmers faced cash flow problems and the financial difficulties resulted in some being forced to sell livestock and extend overdrafts.

Mr Irvine added: "Prices started to recover in 2017, and this is reflected in the TIFF figures, but to date many dairy farmers are still paying off the debts incurred in 2015 and 2016, with some still operating at a loss."

The average gross margin for each dairy cow increased by £88, from £513 in 2015/16 to £600 in 2016/17.

While dairy farming was the highest performing sector, the output value of cattle was 6pc higher at £460m, though the sheep sector decreased by 2pc to £73m.

There were increases in the values of output for all three intensive livestock sectors during 2017, with the pig sector increasing by 35% to £163m, the egg sector up 5pc to £100m and the value of poultry output up 9pc to £275m.

Farm business income measured across all farm types is expected to increase from an average of £21,928 in 2016/17 to £37,880 this year - an overall increase of £15,952 or 73pc per farm.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Students from Kildalton College, Kilkenny at the Calf to Beef Farm Walk on the farm of Pat Bowden, Lisdowney, Ballyraggett, Co. Kilkenny. Photo: Damien Eagers

We are already playing catch-up on next year's breeding programme

'We need rising temperatures soon to kickstart some growth'
Moocall CEO Emmet Savage is predicting big things for the company's new product

The heat is on - Moocall launches its new bull fertility device

LacPatrick holds February milk price for some suppliers but cuts for others

Skimmed milk powder slumps 8% at Global Dairy Trade auction
Stock photo

Infant food leads EU agri-food exports increase of 4.5%
Photo at feeding time, with the local designed/manufactured 40 outlet feeder on Lester Ryans farm Dunbell Co Kilkenny. Feeding 32 calves 18 weeks old out on grass. Photo Roger Jones.

Why weight is key when weaning replacement heifers


Top Stories

Gordon Peppard (right), Teagasc Calf to Beef Programme Advisor, and Pat Bowden lead the way at the farm walk on Pat's holding in Lisdowney, Co Kilkenny PHOTO: Damien Eagers

Fine margins: How this Kilkenny calf to beef farmer tripled his margins
Stock Image

'There must be recognition that there is a crisis': TD details horrific fodder...
Jockey Robbie Power celebrates as he enters the parade ring after winning the Boylesports Irish Grand National Steeplechase on Our Duke during the Fairyhouse Easter Festival at Fairyhouse Racecourse in Ratoath, Co Meath. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

All hand's on deck at Fairyhouse ahead of the €1.55m Irish Grand National...
The greenway is along a 32km stretch in South Kerry.

'Farmers in Kerry are essentially being used as guinea pigs': Row over Greenway...
Image: Google Maps.

Clarification: Concerns raised over Monaghan mart's future
(stock photo)

Young farmers call for radical changes to CAP including scrapping of...
Spraying

EU puts pesticides' vote on hold for two months