Higher milk prices see incomes of Northern Ireland farmers nearly double in a year

Statistics from the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) show that the 87pc rise from 2016 to 2017 was primarily led by a recovery in income from milk.

The dairy sector was the largest contributor to the total value of gross output at £662m, up 46pc on a year earlier.

At the height of the "dairy crisis" here in 2015 milk was sold by farmers for just under 19p per litre. Now it is sitting at just over 30p per litre.