High-level industry group given deadline to develop plan to ‘cap’ dairy emissions

A new high-level dairy industry committee has been tasked with stabilising emissions from the sector by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

It comes after he told the IFA AGM yesterday that emissions for the sector must not rise beyond the current level.

In a statement, the Minister said the new Food Vision Dairy Group’s first task will be to “produce a detailed plan by Q2 2022 to manage the sustainable environmental footprint of the dairy sector”.

The new group will be chaired by Professor Gerry Boyle and will include representatives from the farming organisations, the dairy industry, his Department and relevant agencies.

Minister McConalogue assured stakeholders that he was confident that “working together we can stabilise and then reduce emissions from the dairy sector, positioning Ireland as a world leader in sustainable food systems, meeting our climate targets, and ensuring that the market delivers a reward for our quality, sustainably produced food, particularly for our farmers as the bedrock of the sector.”

“We want to ensure that we continue to have a sector that is vibrant and attractive to new entrants. We have to think about how we ensure that there is space for generational renewal and new entrants to the sector, or for those with marginal enterprises to improve viability, and space to encourage innovation and value addition.

Speaking following a meeting with the Minister for Agriculture, the President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, said that his Association could not accept any proposal that will place an arbitrary cap on the sustainable productive capacity of Irish family dairy farms.

Mr McCormack said that the Minister and the whole Government had to realise that such a policy ran the risk of irreparable damage to the main driver of Ireland’s rural economy.

Mr McCormack said that the Minister will have to answer why he and his Department have decided to specifically target dairy farming, the one sector of Irish farming that is economically viable.

"It was an indigenous sector that was widely accepted as amongst the most climate efficient and technically competent in the world, as well as being the economic, social and communal bedrock of rural Ireland.

The ICMSA President also demanded to know why other sectors, such as aviation, appear to have a licence to continue to expand without consequence.

Pointing out that the majority of family dairy farms milk less than 80 cows, Mr McCormack said that the Minister’s assurances that there will be opportunities for new entrants and existing farmer-suppliers to improve their viability was unconvincing.

Following its AGM yesterday, IFA President Tim Cullinan has stated that it would be a huge mistake to impose output restrictions of any kind on Irish farmers.

“Farmers in Ireland produce some of the most carbon efficient beef and dairy in the world. We are more than willing to play our part in addressing the climate challenge, but using a ‘blunt instrument’ to control output would be damaging for the future of Irish farming and rural Ireland.”

IFA Dairy Chair Stephen Arthur, who was present at the meeting, said the timeframe was much too short for such serious issues.