Henry Walsh: The honeymoon is well and truly over for Kiwi dairy farmers

Today, however, Kiwi dairying is facing big challenges on environmental and welfare grounds. The honeymoon is over and they are being judged through a different lens.

This came as a surprise to me as on my only previous visit in 2009, agriculture was still recognised as the cornerstone on which the New Zealand economy had been built since the 1970s. The incredible expansion that occurred, particularly in the South Island, since the '90s continued in an era when Irish farmers were constrained by quotas.

An initial impression from my trip is that tourism is now matching dairying in its overall value to the New Zealand economy.

Many of the same negative messages about farming that we have become accustomed to in Ireland are circulating here.

Tourism is a fantastic extra source of income for any country, but while it is viewed very differently to agriculture it is not without its challenges - most notably transport.

Over the last two weeks I have experienced being a tourist first hand and everywhere we went was extremely busy. We visited the country's largest city Auckland and took a day trip on the ferry to the magnificent Waiheke Island to sample the many beautiful wines produced there.

We then travelled south to Hamilton, located in the centre of the mighty Waikato dairy country and the world famous Bay of Plenty.

Here we had a very interesting visit to Waikato Milking Systems who supplied and installed our rotary and we followed this with a visit to LIC who supplied us with many of the Kiwi bulls that formed the nucleus of our herd today.

There we had a good discussion around the role of sexed semen and the importance of a fertile herd with a good six-week in-calf rate.

We also visited some excellent farms including Peter Risi's system 1 farm (no bought in feed) and Lincoln University farm near Christchurch.

I will comment in greater details on our farm visits in my next few articles.

Back in the Waikato we visited Hobbiton where the Hobbit Trilogy and Lord of the Rings were filmed. Throw in the volcanic hot springs in Rotorua, the Franz Joseph glacier in the South Island and the incredible rugged terrain of the west coast and it is easy see why it is such a popular tourist destination.

On the home front, all the in-calf replacement heifers were brought back onto the out-wintering pad on January 10. They were vaccinated for IBR, had their tails clipped and freeze-branded.

Vaccination

All the cows calving before March 20 were vaccinated for rotavirus and treated for lice for the second time this winter.

We only vaccinate the cows for rotavirus because of the difficulty getting enough colostrum from heifers at the first milking.

We direct the first colostrum milking from the cows to all calves for their first feed and then they get the first calver's milk with the transitional milk once they have got the rotavirus antibodies.

For the first time in over 20 years every in-calf animal is now housed either in the cubicle shed or on the out-wintering pad.

Our pit silage tested at 70 DMD and 30pc DM so they will all be on a diet of 100pc silage dusted with 120g of dry-cow mineral every day. The draw on the silage pit is massive and it is moving by the day.

Ground conditions were very good on January 17 following the end of the closed period, so availing of the few dry days and a skin of frost we got our contractor to umbilical some of the milking platform with the dribble bar and spread the rest of the slurry on the out-farms with the tanker's trailing shoe.

He walked the farm and while he did not do a cover he said winter growth has been very low probably due to the very wet September.

This will leave us short of opening cover, in total contrast with the incredible winter growth we enjoyed last year. We will go with 23 units of urea on the milking platform around February 1 to have it completed before calving begins.

All the calf sheds are washed, disinfected and layered with wood chip to aid drainage and we will bed generously with straw before calves arrive.

Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway, along with their son Enda and neighbour and out-farm owner John Moran

