Henry Walsh: Pressure is being piled on farmers from all angles

The Taoiseach got great PR when he indicated a pathway to a solution was within reach following on from his meeting with "Boris".

Ultimately this pathway is mostly a no border discussion and still leaves us completely exposed to UK tariffs and international competition.

Across the Atlantic, the US is looking to impose tariffs on butter and cheese and food producers will probably be collateral damage in the aftermath of a row that has its roots in the long-running battle between the EU and US on tariffs in the aviation industry

And Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has decided to bump up stamp duty in the budget from an already punitive 6pc to 7.5pc on agricultural land transactions while somehow categorising farmland as commercial.

This is a fundamentally flawed direction he is moving in where the transfer of land and farms from one generation to the next will involve tax bills if the parties involved aren't able to negotiate the hurdles involved in trying to secure concessions.

It is also more tax for any genuine farmer looking to increase their holding if land becomes available and they are in a position to raise the money.

Then to inflict more pain on already wounded farmers, we now have an extra carbon tax on tractor diesel which guarantees an increase in contractor charges for next season.

On the farming front, milk markets have stabilised, but the best we are seeing is processors willing to hold prices at a time when a lift is required to give a much-needed boost to farm income.

Constant rainfall in the west has left ground conditions very difficult on the dry farms such as ours and forced many farmers to house full time for now.

We are following our autumn Rotation Planner since we started closing fields on October 5.

Our target is to graze 70pc of the milking platform by November 1 to set us up for the spring and then we will stretch the final 30pc to December 1. We are struggling a bit with clean-outs due to the rain as ground is very tender.

Storm Lorenzo had lost its power thankfully by the time it hit our shores, but since early October every weather system is bringing heavy rain.

Milk has dropped over the last two weeks to 14.3 litres at 5.5pc fat and 4.3pc protein which adds up to just over 1.4 kg/ms/day. SCC is around 115,000.

Our year to date production on October 15 reached 400 kg/ms/cow and we have fed 580 kg/meal/cow. AFC has dropped a little to 945kg/ha or 268 per cow.

Growth at 39 has dropped below demand so we are currently feeding 2.5 kg/dm of round bale silage and 2.5 kg meal to reduce our demand to 44 and we are currently on a 40-day rotation.

This week we will act further to reduce demand by housing the empty cows on bale silage and increasing the meal while milking OAD to build condition.

OAD milking

We body condition scored the herd a few weeks ago and identified some for OAD milking and next week we will start drying light February calvers, putting them to one of the outfarms grazing the second cut aftergrass. He also gave the herd their salmonella vaccine.

We want to milk record in the next week with the intention of using teat seal only on the low SCC cows that had no clinical mastitis during 2019.

I think this is a practice we will be forced towards over the next few years as efforts intensify to deal with antimicrobial resistance.

