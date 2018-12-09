Henry Walsh: Fertiliser deadline extension has paid impressive dividends

Viva the Aviva! Last month I wrote I was looking forward to the All Blacks game and the occasion was everything I could have hoped for and more.

Viva the Aviva! Last month I wrote I was looking forward to the All Blacks game and the occasion was everything I could have hoped for and more.

Back to reality on the farm and November, similar to October, was very kind to us. Ground conditions remained exceptional and only now in early December have they got soft underfoot.

Minister Creed and the Department are to be commended on the extension to the fertiliser - in particular the slurry spreading dates - as they paid big dividends this year in growing much needed extra grass following the very severe drought. Thankfully, Mother Nature was kind enough to allow it be fully utilised.

We are now completing the last few milkings and drying off 30 cows a day with the last of them hopefully dry by the time you are reading this.

We are holding the fort as out-farm manager John enjoys a well earned holiday in South America, visiting Brazil and Argentina on a farmers' tour.

In previous years they have been to New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

We are already moving straight into winter mode with the silage pit opened on the November 28, a week earlier than normal.

We sold the surplus in-calf heifers in one lot and all the remaining in-calf heifers are block -grazing, while solid ground conditions are allowing us to feed bale silage also.