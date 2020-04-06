Henry Walsh: Dairy farmers switching into survival mode ahead of a potentially long summer of shocks

Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

In times like these we wonder will there ever be good days again. It is very difficult not to be influenced by the fear and anxiety in the air, especially when we see where complacency has landed Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.

There is the fear of the unknown, that one or more of us on the farm might have to isolate and recuperate and not be able to work for a period of time, and the fear that some or all of our milk might not be collected due to problems at our milk processing plants.

There is also the fear that our hard-earned international markets could disappear overnight and lead to a drop in milk price, resulting in severe financial pressure on the business.

We need to slow down a little, difficult as that might be, and think about survival - survival at a personal and family health level, at a farm labour level, and finally at a farm business level.

At a personal health level have we taken the time to familiarise ourselves with best practices and are we implementing them.

Many farms have three generations present, broadening the risk of contracting Covid-19.

This could be a long summer of shocks, so let's do all we can now to protect our health and the health of everyone on farms. It could be a time to reach for the rainy day fund, but don't touch it yet if possible.

Two of the very real challenges facing us, particularly this month and May, are peak milk - and our co-op's ability to collect and process it all - along with labour issues if Covid-19 hits any of us.

The peak milk issue was lurking ever before this pandemic, but now it could move centre stage.

A few options we would consider if we have to curtail production on our farm are:

* Once-a-day milking of some or even all of the herd and drying any problem cows;

* Put calves back onto whole milk;

* Reduce costs by stopping meal feeding completely or reduce the amount fed and the protein content down to 12pc sooner. This would definitely be a lot easier in May and June if the cows were not being milked twice a day as it would help to decrease the pressure on their udders and no doubt they would gain body condition.

We know from numerous examples at this stage that the volume could drop by 20pc but solids would increase so the overall milk solids reduction would be around 10pc and reap some benefits from the A+B-C payment system.

This would allow our processors make better use of their transport, storage and drying facilities.

It would also result in less pressure on farm labour and there would almost definitely be other gains in BCS and fertility along with reduced costs.

Farm cover

Day-to-day farming this spring has been challenging. We have had a badly needed dry spell, but even that came at a cost, with frost by night, below-average temperatures and a biting north-east wind.

We only grew 16kg/dm a day for the entire month of March, resulting in our farm cover falling to 495, which is seriously low and only 130 per cow.

This requires action in the form of supplementation until grass growth matches demand.

We only have another 20 high-quality grass bales left and we will continue to feed 4kg of ration.

While we have a lot of pit silage left over, it is not what we want to be feeding the milking herd in April so it will be used only as a last resort.

We had a calf welfare inspection from our DVO in mid March.

My understanding is that this came about because we are a large-scale dairy herd that expanded since the ending of quotas.

This year we calved 70pc of the herd in three weeks and 92pc in six weeks so that's a lot of calves.

This was a very positive visit with practical areas assessed, including the provision of sufficient calf housing with dry beds and good ventilation.

We have foot baths outside every shed and a dedicated isolation pen for sick calves with its own buckets and separate washing facilities.

The inspector was well satisfied with the experience of the team, led by Trish, looking after the calves, describing our enterprise as having a very high standard of husbandry and accommodation.

