'Heavy soil farmers may have to work more land, but return on assets is high'
A new study has found that efficient dairy farms operating on poorly drained soils can be as profitable as those on drier land.
In a recently published paper, researchers in Teagasc examined physical and financial performance data of farmers in its Heavy Soils Programme (HSP) over a six-year period, benchmarking their performance against a nationally representative data set of dairy farmers from the National Farm Survey (NFS).
The programme which began in 2010 aimed to improve the profitability of grassland farms on heavy soils through the adoption of key technologies such as appropriate drainage solutions and high-quality pasture management.
The analysis indicated that higher average farm incomes and comparatively high returns on assets can be achieved on challenging soil types in locations of high rainfall, through high levels of technical management efficiency focusing on a grass-based system of milk production.
Liam Hanrahan of Teagasc said the results from the programme have been very positive and added that "it just goes to show that the top 10pc farmers can be found in any part of the country".
Their success is achieved through utilising large quantities of grass and efficiently converting this to milk, combined with stringent cost control.
The economic analysis indicated that the HSP farmers achieved significantly lower net profits per hectare to the NFS median group, but significantly higher net profits per kg of fat and protein.
The HSP farms also achieved a significantly greater overall net farm income per year (€83,788), when compared to the median nationally (€67,898), over the six-year period (excluding owned land and labour).