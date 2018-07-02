Farm Ireland
Have you a potential champion cow in your herd?

She could win you thousands in this year's Bailey's Champion Cow competition

Martin Tynan, General manager Glanbia Ireland, Virginia, Liam Reid, Corporate Relations Director Diageo and
Martin Tynan, General manager Glanbia Ireland, Virginia, Liam Reid, Corporate Relations Director Diageo and "Caislean Fever Rose' with the Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture, Andrew Doyle at the launch of the competition.

The competition details were launched today by the Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture, Andrew Doyle.

This year is the 35th Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition and the  all-island contest carries a prize fund of over €10,000 and is one of the top dairy livestock events in the country.

Entries are now invited from Holstein Friesian breeders to represent their counties at the finale when it takes place August 22 at the Virginia Show in Co. Cavan.

Last year Hilltara Lanthority Echo 2 was crowned the Diageo Baileys Irish Champion at the Virginia Show and is owned by Sam McCormick from Bangor, Co Down. Sam also won the Best Exhibitor Bred award at the Show.

The competition rewards strength and form in body conformation as well as proven excellence in quality milk production. 

Commenting on last year’s winning cow the judge, Paul Miller, from Evesham, said, "Hilltara Lanthority Echo 2 was an outstanding winner, she caught my eye straight away.

"She is all that we look for in the dairy breed, a tremendous cow. It was one of the strongest competitions I’ve ever judged. I really felt the enthusiasm from the crowd and the breeders."

