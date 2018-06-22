Growth has been phenomenal on this dairy farm, but it needed the rain

What a wonderful spell of weather. Glorious sunshine and high temperatures meant water for the cows and cooling for the milk were the priorities. Farming is so enjoyable when the weather obliges and the work gets done with ease.

Growth has been phenomenal for the last month and we harvested surplus bales off the milking platform as 2018 continued its trend of being a year of extremes. These huge swings require close monitoring as the objective is to maintain the grazing sward for the cows as near as possible to 1,400kg/dm/ha every time the herd enter a new paddock. So far this year it has been very difficult to achieve on a regular basis.

We are in a moisture-deficit situation at present, as the widespread thunder showers last week avoided us this time. Growth has once again dropped below demand and while farm cover is almost acceptable at 502kg/ha or 134kg/cow, the nature of the grass is very unsatisfactory as it is stemmy and stressed. Our roller-coaster year on protein continues as we reached a high of 3.7pc for the last two weeks of May and have been sliding since to our present average of 3.62pc. We will have to endure at least another week at these levels before the rain from storm Hector gets the growth going again. The cows were very late being milked as Hector came with a vengeance, leaving us, along with 35,000 others, without power.

Currently the cows are producing 21.5 litres at 4.3pc fat and 3.62pc protein, 1.75 kg/ms on 1.6kg of ration. In an effort to get quality grass back in the rotation, we are spreading 1.5 bags of 18/5/12 + Sulphur. I hope this will support growth above our current demand, as well as helping the ongoing repair process where some paddocks are still marked since the spring. Also, we will take out a paddock for reseeding now to utilise all the farmyard manure and wood chip from the wintering pad. This year it is also our intention to reseed more of the out farm land, as the new cubicle shed will see the emphasis on winter grazing reduce a little to producing more quality bales for feeding on the shoulders to the milking cows.