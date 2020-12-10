Green agenda: Glanbia Ireland backs campaign to plant 100,000 trees

Award-winning dairy farmer and Operation Biodiversity Ambassador Bryan Daniels pictured with his children, Toby (3) and Shannon (5), at the launch of the tree and hedgerow planting initiative on his farm in Kilmoganny, Co Kilkenny. Glanbia Ireland and its family farm suppliers are embarking on an exciting new initiative to plant 100,000 trees and hedging plants in the Irish countryside through its new Operation Biodiversity programme. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Dairy giant Glanbia Ireland is donating thousands of bundles of native species including oak, alder and mountain ash as part of a drive to plant 100,000 trees on Irish farms.

The Operation Biodiversity initiative will use Glanbia’s network of 14 CountryLife garden centres and their horticulturalists to work with farmers on the scheme. It follows news that Nestle, another big buyer of Irish dairy, is planning a major drive to increase sustainability and biodversity on farms that supply milk for its Wyeth plant in Limerick.

Glanba Ireland’s scheme will see it add 10 free bare root trees for every bundle of 15 bought by a customer. In addition, for every two hedgerow bundles purchased Glanbia Ireland will donate a further bundle to cover an additional 10 metres. Each low-cost hedgerow bundle includes 40 plants, which are a mixture of both bare root trees and hedging plants.

Read More

Glanbia Ireland Chairman John Murphy said the trees and hedging plants are part of a long-term programme to encourage biodiversity.

“We believe that by working together through our Operation Biodiversity programme we can help enrich our landscape for generations to come. Every single tree or metre of hedgerow planted makes a difference and builds on the great work that many farmers are already doing. We are aiming to plant 100,000 trees and hedging plants, however, that is just the first step,” he said.

Online Editors