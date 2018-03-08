Farm Ireland
Government to support €160m investment in Glanbia milk plant creating 86 jobs

400 jobs to be created during the two-year construction phase

Glanbia's €185m processing facility at Belview
Louise Hogan

The Government has confirmed Enterprise Ireland support towards Glanbia Ireland’s plans to invest over €160m in its site at Belview, Co Kilkenny.

This investment will result in new activities at the Belview facility, which was first opened in 2015 and lead to the installation of a new third dryer and other processing equipment which will produce infant formula products destined for global export markets. 

It is expected that the new facility in Belview will be operational by 2020 and this investment will directly result in the creation of 83 new full-time jobs as well as supporting 400 jobs during the two-year construction phase of the project. 

Between now and 2020 we expect to invest between €250 and €300 million to facilitate an expected 30pc growth in milk from Glanbia Ireland’s 4,800 farmer suppliers.

It came as Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, along with Glanbia Group Chairman Henry Corbally, also officially re-opened Glanbia Ireland’s Wexford cheese plant following a major capital investment programme. 

The €35m investment in the facility, just outside Wexford town, has been supported by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland since 2014 and has doubled peak capacity at the plant.

Speaking at the event Minister Creed said he was delighted to mark the official reopening of Glanbia Ireland’s Wexford Cheese Plant. 

"This investment supported by Enterprise Ireland is another example of the potential of the Irish agri-food sector to create and sustain jobs across the country. 

“Combined with today’s announcement on further substantial investment in Glanbia Ireland’s Belview facility it is clear that the future of dairy in Ireland is a very bright one indeed.

Also commenting on the Belview investment, which she presented to Cabinet for approval this week, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD said the Government’s investment, through Enterprise Ireland, to support Glanbia Ireland’s development of new activities in Belview reflects our belief in the underlying economic contribution of our indigenous dairy industry and in the company’s development plans. 

Meanwhile, Henry Corbally, Glanbia Group Chairman said these major investments in Wexford and Belview are a great vote of confidence in Irish dairy and in Irish dairy farmers. 

“Despite volatility in global markets there is growing demand and positive long-term prospects for our products. 

“These investments are designed to ensure that Glanbia Ireland’s suppliers have the opportunity to access those markets.  I would like to thank Enterprise Ireland for their continuing support for the Agri-food sector which is such an important part of the Irish economy,” he said.

Online Editors

