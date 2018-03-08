Government to support €160m investment in Glanbia milk plant creating 86 jobs

The Government has confirmed Enterprise Ireland support towards Glanbia Ireland’s plans to invest over €160m in its site at Belview, Co Kilkenny.

This investment will result in new activities at the Belview facility, which was first opened in 2015 and lead to the installation of a new third dryer and other processing equipment which will produce infant formula products destined for global export markets.

It is expected that the new facility in Belview will be operational by 2020 and this investment will directly result in the creation of 83 new full-time jobs as well as supporting 400 jobs during the two-year construction phase of the project. Between now and 2020 we expect to invest between €250 and €300 million to facilitate an expected 30pc growth in milk from Glanbia Ireland’s 4,800 farmer suppliers.

It came as Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, along with Glanbia Group Chairman Henry Corbally, also officially re-opened Glanbia Ireland’s Wexford cheese plant following a major capital investment programme. The €35m investment in the facility, just outside Wexford town, has been supported by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland since 2014 and has doubled peak capacity at the plant.