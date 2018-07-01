In a bid to save money on his electricity bills Kilkenny dairy farmer Cathal Moran recently took the innovative step to install a 10kWp solar installation

Going Solar: How this Kilkenny dairy farmer knocked €1,300 of his electricity bill

The project was developed by Elgin Energy in partnership with Activ8 Solar Energies and it is the first time such a project and structure has been installed on an Irish farm.

The project was installed in a single day and will produce up to 9,000kWh of electricity per annum – that’s enough to power two homes for an entire year.

The structure consists of a simple lightweight steel frame driven into the ground with no concrete being poured.

The panels are mounted onto the frame and connect directly to the farm’s fuse board.

It is expected to save dairy farmer, Cathal Moran, an average of €1,300 annually – 20% of his electricity bill.

Planning was requrired for the development but only took a few months to obtain.

In relation to cost, this is a pilot scheme financed by Elgin Energy. The purpose of this is to gather data and learnings so that it can develop cost effective ways to deliver small scale solutions for Irish farmers and other commercial enterprises.