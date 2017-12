French Dairy giant Lactalis announced a further recall of baby food products after establishing a source of contamination at a French factory which has been linked to cases of salmonella bacteria.

Global recall of baby product extended following discovery of more cases of salmonella

Lactalis said it was recalling as a precaution all infant formula and other baby food products made at its factory in Craon, northwest France, since February 15, which would represent 720 batches in addition to more than 600 batches already concerned by recent withdrawals.

The latest recall affected products destined for both French and overseas markets carrying the Picot, Milumel and Taranis brands, Lactalis said in a statement. Products supplied by the Craon plant are suspected of being linked to recent cases of salmonella infection among infants in France.

After an initial recall at the start of this month, checks by Lactalis did not indicate any contamination. But the discovery of more cases of salmonella then led it to halt production at the Craon plant. Lactalis said further tests had shown that contamination occurred at Craon following work in the first half of the year.