Global Dairy Trade prices fall, after temporary lift

Today's Global Dairy Trade auction saw prices slip 1.1pc after prices picked up at the previous auction - the first rise in prices since February.

The main drag on today's auction prices was rennet casein, which saw prices fall over 10pc. Skim milk powder prices were up 3.6pc while cheddar prices were up 3.1pc. Whole milk powder prices were down 1.5pc.

Some 19,500t of product was sold at today's auction at an average price of NZ$3,465/t and it comes on the back of falling dairy production in New Zealand.