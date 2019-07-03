Global Dairy Trade continues to nudge downwards

Stock image
Stock image
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The Global Dairy Trade continues to fall, with its most recent auction seeing its price index fall by almost half a percent.

After trading today, the Global Dairy Trade ended with the GDT Price Index down 0.4pc with the main falls in Butter Milk Powder (BMP) which was down 11.9pc. Butter was down 4.8pc and cheddar was down 1.5pc.

The SMP index was up 3.2pc, with an average price US$2,430/MT.

This is the fourth consecutive fall in the index, although not as steep as the previous three falls.

The amount sold at this auction was slightly up on the previous auction, which in turn was up (22pc) on the previous auction - a factory analysts said impacted on the 3.8pc it fell then.

Although forecasts of lower US milk production could support prices over the coming months, analysts cautioned that signals pointing to slower demand posed a risk.

“Slowing economic conditions in some of our key trading partner economies, including China and some European countries, signal headwinds for prices,” said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac Bank in New Zealand, the world’s largest dairy exporter said after the last auction.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Dairy

Stock image

Expansion forcing small farmers out of dairying
Stock image.

Milk production breaks through 1bn litres

Thinking of switching to dairy farming? Here's the first step

'Flat' outlook for milk prices as political factors take a toll
Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.

Mike Brady: Labour shortages now the biggest threat to farming's growth...
Milking parlour on the farm of Gillian and Neil O'Sullivan, Dungarvan Co. Waterford. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Dairy farmers looking to India for workers
File photo

Rising number of dairy farmers opting for OAD


Top Stories

Michael Creed TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Mercosur deal on the table is 'not a done deal' - Creed
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives to take part in a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

Taoiseach promises to protect beef farmers even if controversial EU-Mercosur deal...
Stock image

Factory price cuts pile on the misery for beef farmers
Nearly half of the septic tanks failed inspection because they were not built or maintained properly.

Nearly half of the country's septic tanks failing inspections

Irish butter and whiskey part of €3.5bn tariffs in US-EU trade war
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. Photo: Damien Eagers

EU-South America trade deal rewards 'climate change deniers' – Dáil told
Compliance: The EU has vowed to protect food standards and environmental factors as part of the deal on imported beef. Stock picture

Phil Hogan: 'Farmers must accept that Mercosur strikes a balance and...