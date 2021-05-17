Global dairy demand to outstrip supplies

Global dairy demand will continue to outstrip milk supply growth this year, the latest market projections have indicated.

The British research body AHDB has predicted that global milk supplies will increase by just 1pc in 2021.

However, strong Chinese buying since the start of the year means that demand growth is continuing to outstrip available supplies and drive product prices.

These factors confirm Irish industry projections that milk prices will remain high for the remainder of the year.

The positive news for dairy farmers comes as most processors confirmed that base prices for April milk supplies have held at 34-35c/l; with up to 37-38c/l being returned when milk solids are included.

The AHDB analysis has forecast limited supply growth in milk production across the Southern Hemisphere.

The bulk of the 1pc growth globally is forecast to come from the US and EU, but rising feed costs are putting farmer margins in both regions under increased pressure and this could further restrict supplies.

Irish industry sources maintain that supply growth has stalled in France, Germany and Holland, due to the dismal weather and grass growth this spring.

However, New Zealand dairy farmers are reported to be in a good position going into the new season, with a profitable price forecast.

With global markets bouncing back from the Covid-19 crisis, and food service demand returning, the World Bank has predicted that overall growth will reach 4pc this year, having contracted by 4.3pc in 2020.

The AHDB noted that the “robust import demand” in China has been underpinned by strong government messaging around the health benefits of milk. But it warned that Far East sales could weaken in the latter part of the year, should stocks build too high.

However, pointing out that dairy product prices are “at or above the 5-year average”, the AHDB claimed that current stock and supply levels mean that market returns are likely to hold.

This analysis tallies with the views of Irish dairy sector sources.

“The outlook looks fairly solid for the rest of the year, in terms of milk prices,” one well-placed industry official told the Faring Independent.

Dairygold CEO, Jim Woulfe, recently told the co-op’s AGM that 39c/l was paid on average for milk during March.