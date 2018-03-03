Farm Ireland
Glanbia to pay farmers 20c/L where insurance doesn't cover milk losses

Many farmers have been unable to milk due to frozen milking parlours, while others have no capacity for milk as milk lorries fail to reach them. Picture: Catherine Hurley
Margaret Donnelly

Glanbia has announced that it will pay 20c/L on milk volumes that are lost due to the impact of this extremely significant weather event.

It said it would pay the 20c/L (including VAT) in the event that a farm insurance policy does not cover milk lost.

The vast majority of the Glanbia milk catchment area has been in a Status Red weather alert zone in recent days and the processors has said that this forced the complete shutdown of farm milk collection and processing activities for a period.

Milk collection has today (Saturday) resumed in some areas, but only where it is safe to do so, it said.

However, the scale of the backlog and the state of rural roads means that it will take significant time (depending on conditions) to reach all dairy farms. In some cases this will be too late to collect milk of appropriate quality for processing, or to reach farms before bulk tanks exceed their capacity.

In a statement today, it said that in response to the exceptionally challenging situation in our catchment, Glanbia has decided to assist farmers where milk is lost due to the impact of the storm.

In the event that a farm insurance policy does not cover milk lost, Glanbia will pay 20 cent per litre (including VAT) on milk volumes that are lost due to the impact of this extremely significant weather event.

Glanbia Group chairman Henry Corbally praised the efforts made by our suppliers, hauliers and staff to ensure that milk was collected from the majority of our farmers immediately prior to the Storm’s onset.

“I would urge any farmer in difficulty to contact their local Farm Development or Milk Quality Manager. Finally, please keep your own personal safety to the forefront at this challenging time”.

IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan has welcomed the announcement by Glanbia that it will pay farmers 20c/l for milk that cannot be collected due to difficulties arising from extreme weather conditions.

“This is a welcome signal of support, which we hope others will follow. However, the key issue is try to get milk collections going again.” he said.


Online Editors

