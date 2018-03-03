Glanbia to pay farmers 20c/L where insurance doesn't cover milk losses

Glanbia has announced that it will pay 20c/L on milk volumes that are lost due to the impact of this extremely significant weather event.

It said it would pay the 20c/L (including VAT) in the event that a farm insurance policy does not cover milk lost.

The vast majority of the Glanbia milk catchment area has been in a Status Red weather alert zone in recent days and the processors has said that this forced the complete shutdown of farm milk collection and processing activities for a period. Milk collection has today (Saturday) resumed in some areas, but only where it is safe to do so, it said.

However, the scale of the backlog and the state of rural roads means that it will take significant time (depending on conditions) to reach all dairy farms. In some cases this will be too late to collect milk of appropriate quality for processing, or to reach farms before bulk tanks exceed their capacity. In a statement today, it said that in response to the exceptionally challenging situation in our catchment, Glanbia has decided to assist farmers where milk is lost due to the impact of the storm.