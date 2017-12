Teagasc regional manager John Moloney said the census of 5,000 Glanbia suppliers showed that almost half have employment on their farms and looking to employ more as their businesses increase.

However, he warned labour would become an increasing challenge, but the dairy sector would remain a major employer in the economy.

The average Glanbia supplier now farms 200ac, with a significant volume rented on long-term leases. Around €50m is now spent by farmers renting land, he said, in the Glanbia catchment area.