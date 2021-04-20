‘Glanbia says it only had one option — if a farmer ran his business like that they wouldn't last long’

PJ Wall, New Ross, Co Wexford

120 acres, 110 cows

I left school at 16 and came home to farm during quotas in the ’80s. I started off with 30 cows here with Mum and Dad; today it's my wife and children working with me.

I had to buy quota as we went along and we went to 60 cows, which required a lot of investment in quota and land.

When quotas went we slowly progressed up to 110 cows and that's as much as we want to go. We are a fragmented farm, renting out some land closer to the house.

We have plans to improve the genetics and cows but no big jump in numbers. I want to improve what I have.

We built new sheds and a lot of slurry storage, and a new milking parlour is on the list. It won't be a massive big job. We have a 10 unit, it's five hours a day milking, which is slow enough.

I heard about the situation after I had bought straws... I would have made a very different breeding plan if I'd known.

I would have bought a lot more beef straws as I will now have too much dairy stock coming down the line. Where is this dairy stock going to go and what price will they make next year?

I will be OK with the number of cows I have, and with genetic improvements I should have to keep less cows.

The situation could go on longer than three years — temporary things have a habit of never disappearing. If it's a new quota who owns it? In the ’80s it was yours and it had a value, but who owns this quota?

Autumn calving is not an option for me, as the money they are paying for milk, it doesn't add up. Plus, if you have a family you need a break at Christmas. For family farms it's not really practical — you're a slave enough without working 365 days a year, or you'd burn out.

For anyone in the process of spending a lot of money, they are going to be up sh*t creek for the next few years.

The retirement scheme is a joke, as the men going out are in their late 60s and are milking 60 cows but to get the €15,000 you have to be milking more. If they want people to retire they should pay them to do so and the people who want to get in should have to fund it.

Glanbia says it only had one option — if a farmer ran his business like that they wouldn't last long. This has been very divisive and it will make farmers begrudge each other.

