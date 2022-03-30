Glanbia offer supports to farmers in Fixed Milk Price Schemes

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has moved to address pressures faced by suppliers that have tied large volumes of their milk into Fixed Milk Price Schemes.

Soaring input costs and stagnant returns have put enormous pressure on such farmers incomes.

Glanbia Ireland said it was very conscious of the significant challenge that these suppliers are facing, with Sean Molloy, Glanbia Ireland's Chief Agribusiness Growth officer, describing the challenges as a consequence of recent world events, unprecedented volatility in milk pricing, farm input costs and availability.

"This dynamic is proving to be particularly challenging for milk suppliers that have a high proportion of their milk contracted under FMPS," he said.

"In an effort to help address the challenges faced by farmers with larger volumes contracted under FMPS, the Board of Glanbia Ireland have agreed a number of voluntary options to help support participants."

Fixed Milk Price Support Scheme:

For all existing Fixed Milk Price Volumes above 35% of the supplier's total supply in 2021, Glanbia will increase the fixed milk price paid on this milk to a base of 40cpl (VAT inclusive), plus constituents.

On top of this 40cpl, for relevant volumes, milk suppliers will be paid the Sustainability bonus of 0.5cpl in 2022 and all seasonality payments – including any unconditional seasonality bonuses, and as relevant to particular suppliers, the Liquid Milk Premium and Autumn Calving Bonus.

In order to qualify for this 40cpl Fixed Milk Price in 2022, suppliers will be required to commit the same FMPS volumes in 2023 and 2024 at a base milk price of 38cpl (VAT inclusive), plus constituents and relevant bonuses or payments.

As an example, Glanbia said a 750,000 litre supplier with 75% of their annual supply volume contracted under FMPS will have 40% or 300,000 litres eligible for the milk price support scheme. This is the equivalent of €27,000 in milk price support. In order to qualify, the supplier will be required to contract the same volume (300,000 litres) at 38cpl (incl VAT) in 2023 and 2024.

"Based on the average milk constituents for 2021, the expected average milk price paid on volumes in FMPS above the 35% threshold would be 45.55cpl during 2022. In addition to this, the supplier will receive other applicable payments," it said.

Farm Input Cost Support Scheme:

Glanbia Ireland further highlighted that suppliers can also take part in the Farm Input Cost Support Scheme.

This provides suppliers with a milk price prepayment of 5cpl on all volumes above the 35% threshold. This 5cpl support would be paid into the supplier's Glanbia Trading Account in a lump sum in April/May 2022.

The prepayment will be deducted in six equal instalments from milk supply payments due to be paid by Glanbia to the Supplier in March, April, May, June, July and August of 2025 and 2026.