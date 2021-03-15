Glanbia moves to limit growth in milk supplies during peak months

Glanbia Ireland has moved to limit the growth in milk supplies during the peak months of the year, with farmers facing a 30pc cut in price for volumes delivered beyond specified levels.

The move follows concerns that Glanbia, which is Ireland’s largest milk processor, will struggle to handle the continued growth in milk supplies during the peak production months of April, May and June.

A new mechanism, which the processor described as a “temporary” measure, was given the green light by the Glanbia Ireland council yesterday (Monday).

The new policy will apply to milk supplied during April, May and June from 2022. The base used as an anchor for the policy will be calculated on each supplier’s highest total volume over these peak supply months during 2018, 2019 or 2020.

Glanbia stressed that no restrictions will apply to milk supply volumes outside of the peak period.

Under the processor’s peak supply management policy:

Farms with annual milk supply of less than 550,000 litres in the base period may grow their volumes over the peak supply months by 5pc per year over their base;

Farms with annual milk supply of over 550,000 litres may grow their volumes over the peak supply months by 2.5pc per year over their base;

Growth for recent entrants (those supplying milk for less than three years) will be facilitated up to the 550,000 litres threshold, after which they align to a compound growth rate of 2.5pc on peak months;

For suppliers who have a peak supply profile higher than the Glanbia Ireland average, their peak supply volume will be adjusted down to reflect the average profile. No adjustment will be made to suppliers who have a profile at or under the Glanbia Ireland average.

Price deductions will be imposed on all milk supplied above the allocated peak volume, Glanbia Ireland confirmed.

A milk price deduction of "30pc of the prevailing milk price" will be imposed on excess supplies, or the cost associated with the disposal of the milk, whichever is higher.

The Glanbia Ireland board confirmed that any net funds collected through the company’s Peak Supply Management Policy will be redistributed and paid out in the milk price at the shoulders under existing or future seasonality schemes.

In order to encourage increased milk supplies away from the peak Glanbia will introduce:

Enhanced seasonality bonuses to incentivise production outside of the peak supply months;

The launch of a once-off retirement scheme that will offer a five-year incentive for producers who opt to exit milk production. This is open until January 1, 2022;

The creation of a ‘reserve pool’ that will allocate additional peak volumes to exceptional cases, such as a disease outbreak in the base period. This reserve pool will also be open to applications from expanding suppliers that meet what Glanbia describes as “a defined set of criteria”.

In order to incentivise off-peak milk production, Glanbia has confirmed that it will pay a seasonality bonus of 4c/l (incl. VAT) for January and December supplies and 3c/l for February.

Glanbia Ireland chairman, John Murphy insisted that the Peak Supply Management Policy was a temporary measure which was necessitated by delays in the commissioning of a new cheese plant at Belview, in south Kilkenny.

This development is subject of High Court proceedings.

A timeframe for how long the restrictions on peak milk supplies will apply was not specified by Glanbia.

Online Editors