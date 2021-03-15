Glanbia moves to limit growth in milk supplies during peak months

Processor described move as“temporary” and blamed delays in the commissioning of a new cheese plant at Belview
Glanbia Ireland has moved to limit the growth in milk supplies during the peak months of the year, with farmers facing a 30pc cut in price for volumes delivered beyond specified levels.
The move follows concerns that Glanbia, which is Ireland’s largest milk processor, will struggle to handle the continued growth in milk supplies during the peak production months of April, May and June.
A new mechanism, which the processor described as a “temporary” measure, was given the green light by the Glanbia Ireland council yesterday (Monday).
The new policy will apply to milk supplied during April, May and June from 2022. The base used as an anchor for the policy will be calculated on each supplier’s highest total volume over these peak supply months during 2018, 2019 or 2020.
Glanbia stressed that no restrictions will apply to milk supply volumes outside of the peak period.
Under the processor’s peak supply management policy:
Price deductions will be imposed on all milk supplied above the allocated peak volume, Glanbia Ireland confirmed.
A milk price deduction of "30pc of the prevailing milk price" will be imposed on excess supplies, or the cost associated with the disposal of the milk, whichever is higher.
The Glanbia Ireland board confirmed that any net funds collected through the company’s Peak Supply Management Policy will be redistributed and paid out in the milk price at the shoulders under existing or future seasonality schemes.
In order to encourage increased milk supplies away from the peak Glanbia will introduce:
In order to incentivise off-peak milk production, Glanbia has confirmed that it will pay a seasonality bonus of 4c/l (incl. VAT) for January and December supplies and 3c/l for February.
Glanbia Ireland chairman, John Murphy insisted that the Peak Supply Management Policy was a temporary measure which was necessitated by delays in the commissioning of a new cheese plant at Belview, in south Kilkenny.
This development is subject of High Court proceedings.
A timeframe for how long the restrictions on peak milk supplies will apply was not specified by Glanbia.
Online Editors