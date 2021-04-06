Farming

Glanbia farmers seek to dual supply other dairies

Neighbouring dairy processors have received a flood of calls from Glanbia farmers Expand

Declan O'Brien

Glanbia farmers are seeking to become dual suppliers to other dairies as they battle to circumvent the impact of peak milk controls which were recently introduced by the Kilkenny-based co-op.

Neighbouring dairy processors have received a flood of calls from Glanbia farmers who are looking to continue expanding by delivering a proportion of their supply between April and June to neighbouring processors.

