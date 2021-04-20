Glanbia, farm leaders and An Taisce react to High Court 'green light' on controversial cheese plant

The High Court has upheld Glanbia Ireland's proposed plans to build a €140m cheese plant in Belview, Co. Kilkenny, it has been confirmed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Glanbia Ireland said the processor "welcomes" the outcome of the judicial review which upheld the decision of An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for its new continental cheese processing plant last July.

"The new plant, which is to be developed under a joint venture agreement with our Dutch partner Royal A-Ware, is a vital Brexit diversification measure and is important for rural Ireland and for Ireland’s dairy sector as a whole," the statement said.

Farm organisations have also welcomed the result of the judicial review – which had been pursued by An Taisce (The National Trust for Ireland) on environmental grounds.

While the outcome had not been expected until June this year, ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the decision has provided “much needed clarification”.

He urged all parties to the matter to “now accept” that the facility will go ahead in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

“ICMSA respects any party’s right to object, but we hope that the High Court decision will be accepted.

"The more immediate aspect of this whole question now becomes Glanbia’s Peak Production Supply Management Programme with its restrictions on farmer supplies.

"That very questionable policy was introduced on foot of the non-progression of the Belview plant. Now that we can assume that the plant will proceed, we await Glanbia’s announcement on relaxations to the proposed restrictions.”

The farm leader said the delay due to the High Court challenge is costing family farms across the Glanbia catchment dearly and undermining their viability.

“Farmers are becoming more environmentally sustainable, but that has to go hand-in-hand with economic sustainability. The Belview plant is an integral part of that and hopefully we’ll see construction of the new plant commencing as soon as possible,” he concluded.

IFA president Tim Cullinan also welcomed the judgment of the High Court to uphold the decision by An Bord Pleanála to allow Glanbia build a cheese plant in Belview.

In a statement he said: “This is a significant development and it allows Glanbia to diversify and seek new markets for our quality milk.”

The farm leader added that lengthy court battles “were not the ideal setting” for discussions about the future of our agri-food industry.

IFA dairy chairman Stephen Arthur said farmers are “acutely aware” of their responsibility towards the environment, but said they need sustainable incomes in order to contribute to climate action.

“We are willing to engage with anybody who wants to put forward their views on the sustainable development of our sector. I would invite An Taisce to meet with IFA to discuss this project and its value to the rural economy,” he said.

In November 2020, An Taisce brought a legal challenge against the granting of planning permission for the Belview plant on several grounds - including that the environmental impact of the agricultural activity arising from the production of the estimated 450 million litres of milk per year needed to supply the plant should have been "assessed" by An Bord Pleanála.

In particular, it pointed to the impact from resulting ammonia and greenhouse gas emissions and "the likely deterioration" in water quality.

In a statement to this publication An Taisce said it is now considering the judgment "to determine if there are grounds that warrant an application for leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal or for an application to the Supreme Court".

Dr Elaine McGoff, natural environment officer with An Taisce, said: “In this case, the judge did not find in our favour, but this does not alter the validity of our concerns.

"As consistently confirmed by the EPA, all our environmental indicators are going in the wrong direction, with a drastic loss of water quality and biodiversity, and rising greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions.

"Our case was that these impacts simply must be taken into account for any large dairy processing facility of the huge scale proposed.

"Sooner or later Ireland is going to have to face up to its legal obligations and take the necessary action. Failure to do so will result in large costs to the state."









