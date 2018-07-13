Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 13 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Glanbia Co-op to make up to €20m available in 'Extended Credit Scheme' to support suppliers

Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia Co-op is to make up to €20 million available in an Extended Credit Scheme to assist milk suppliers overcome the severe drought now affecting the entire Glanbia region.

It says the Scheme will support qualifying Members by offering interest-free deferred payment terms for the purchase of dairy feed and fertilizer from Glanbia Ireland over the next nine weeks.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said that soil moisture deficits are now over 90 mm in the majority of the Glanbia catchment area, with feed demand currently running at four to five times the rate of grass growth.

“This is placing a severe strain on our dairy farmers, who are forced to spend heavily on supplementary inputs for their herds,” he said.

In a statement, Glanbia Co-op said the full details and an application form for the Extended Credit (EC) Scheme will be communicated to all eligible Glanbia Co-op Members in the coming days.

The key terms of the EC Scheme include:

  • Glanbia Co-op members that supply milk to Glanbia Ireland can apply to avail of interest-free deferred payment terms on qualifying purchases made from Glanbia Ireland;
  • The Scheme will cover 16 July to 15 September purchases of (1) all dairy compound feeds and dairy coarse rations including eligible straights* and (2) fertilizer products for grassland;
  • Purchases made under the Scheme will be paid for by deduction from the supplier’s milk account in six equal instalments in July, August and September of 2019 & 2020;
  • No interest will be charged by Glanbia Ireland on the deferred payments;
  • Eligibility is confined to Glanbia Co-op Members in the Republic of Ireland with a valid Milk Supply Agreement with Glanbia Ireland;
  • Qualifying Members will be required to sign a payment instruction committing to the deferred payment for qualifying purchases under the EC Scheme.
  • Participation in this Scheme is subject to credit assessment and individual limits.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said supporting the Members is a key element of our Co-op’s strategy.

"We believe that making interest-free extended credit available to milk supplier Members for qualifying feed and fertilizer purchases for the next two months is appropriate given the scale of the current challenges”.

Also Read

Martin Keane said that the inclusion of fertilizer in the Extended Credit Scheme would ensure that Glanbia Co-op Members could take full advantage when grass growth resumes, in order to replenish seriously depleted winter fodder reserves to the maximum extent possible.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

Teagasc advisor Adrian O'Callaghan talking to farmers at the Drought Clinic event in Mallow about the benefits of concentrate supplements

'Serious, serious trouble' on the horizon as drought bites hard
'While most farmers would not class themselves as entrepreneurs, for the purposes of this relief they fall in under this heading'

How farmers can benefit from tax breaks on land sales if they are eligible...
A farmer drives his tractor in his field as he plants potatoes in Estourmel near Cambrai, France April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Half of all EU workplace deaths occur in farming

Tommy Boland: Eight key lessons for farmers from Sheep 2018
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Harvest at crisis point as moisture levels plummet
Stock Image.

Opinion: When are we going to face up to the hard facts about expansion?
Residents staged a four hour long protest outside St Margaret’s GAA club while the daa held an information meeting for those who will be affected by the new development last night.

'All we want is to be treated fairly' - Residents vow to continue their...