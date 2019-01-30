Glanbia Co-op announces 2019 Trading Bonus Scheme

Glanbia Co-operative Society (“Glanbia Co-op”) has announced details of its 2019 Trading Bonus Scheme that will reward farmer Members of the Co-op for purchases made from Glanbia Ireland and its subsidiaries.

For milk supplier Members of Glanbia Co-op, the 2019 Trading Bonus is potentially worth up to 0.75 cent per litre (cpl) on all milk delivered in 2019.

For grain growers, a Trading Bonus of up to €10 per tonne of grain supplied is available for 2019.

Beef, sheep and pig farmer customers of Glanbia Ireland that are Glanbia Co-op members will also qualify for a Feed Bonus on their tonnes purchased this year.

The 2019 Feed Trading Bonus will be €10 per tonne on Beef, Dairy and Sheep Feed products purchased from Glanbia Ireland by non-milk suppliers, with €3 per tonne available to qualifying Co-op Members on purchases of pig feed and Straights.

In a change from the 2018 Trading Bonus Scheme, eligibility for Feed Bonus payments is confined to non-milk suppliers in 2019 (all feed purchases continue to count towards a milk supplier’s total spend for the Milk Supplier Trading Bonus).

Glanbia Co-op 2018 Trading Bonus for Glanbia Ireland milk suppliers

As shown in Table 1, the Milk Supplier Trading Bonus is worth up to €3,750 to a 500,000 litre supplier spending over 7 cpl with Glanbia Ireland this year.

All 2019 purchases made from Glanbia Ireland – feed, fertilizer, veterinary medicines, dairy hygiene products and farm hardware etc – are included in the calculation (purchases made through Purchasing Groups count at 50pc for 2019).