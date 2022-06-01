Glanbia confirms no peak milk penalties in 2023 and outlines ambition to remove threat of future penalties

Glanbia Co-Op said the Peak Supply Policy for 2024 will be confirmed following the completion of a Milk Planning Census of all milk suppliers over the coming months.

Glanbia Co-op has confirmed that no peak milk supply penalties will be imposed for 2023.

It said the decision was due to milk supply to Glanbia for the peak milk supply weeks of 2022 being 2.3pc lower than last year and 5pc below forecast.

Glanbia said a number of issues have impacted on milk supply growth in 2022, including record farm input costs, labour constraints and other factors.

Furthermore, it said both the voluntary Retirement Scheme and investments in processing facilities have successfully delivered additional peak processing capacity to Glanbia Co-op which will be available in 2023.

Glanbia Co-op Chairman John Murphy said following a analysis of milk supply trends for the peak milk supply period just completed, the Board was ‘pleased’ to give milk suppliers ‘certainty’ on the policy for next year.

"Before this year’s slight reduction, we had seven successive years of milk supply growth following the abolition of EU milk quotas in 2015. We are now entering a period of more moderate supply growth as farmers optimise their farming systems and adjust to the changing policy landscape.”

"Subject to the outcome of that process and the successful commissioning of a continental cheese plant at Belview, the Board’s ambition is to accommodate sustainable growth in milk supply and remove the threat of peak supply penalties,” it said.

It also highlighted a forecast in the recently published Food Vision Dairy Group interim report, which sees milk production in Ireland is expected to grow by a compound annual rate of 1.7pc over the period 2020-2030 as compared to an annual growth rate of 4.8pc per annum over the period 2010-2020.

Glanbia Co-op said it will continue to accept new milk supply entrants from existing Co-op Members. However, it said acceptance will be conditional on meeting the terms of the Glanbia Milk Purchasing Policy, including the required sustainability parameters.