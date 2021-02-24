Glanbia Co-op reduces director seats on plc board

The board of Glanbia Co-operative Society has taken “a strategic decision” to reduce the co-op’s representation on the board of Glanbia plc.

The move has been finalised in order to facilitate the appointment of additional diverse, independent non-executive directors to the board.

Commenting on the development, John Murphy chairman of Glanbia Co-op said: “Our 31.9pc shareholding in Glanbia plc is the society’s largest and most valuable asset and income stream and its continued growth and success benefits our members.

"Glanbia plc’s activities are increasingly global – across two key platforms of branded consumer nutritional products and specialist nutritional ingredients.

"We believe Glanbia plc will benefit from additional non-executive directors who will bring greater diversity to the board’s composition, as well as additional international, sectoral and specialist skills to complement the board,” he said.

Under the co-op’s decision, it will reduce its number of directors on the plc board from seven currently to three by June 2023 – and the overall board size will reduce from 15 currently to 13.

The chairman and two vice-chairmen of Glanbia Co-op will be the nominees to the plc board at that point. The Society was already due to reduce its number of directors to six by June 2022 under a prior agreement.

While the nomination and governance committee of the plc board will run the process to select and appoint the three new diverse independent directors in place of the society’s nominees, the society’s officers will be invited to participate in the selection process for these roles.

Concluding, Mr Murphy added, “Glanbia Co-op is deeply committed to Glanbia plc and its continuing directors will work hard to ensure its success.

"Our decision today is hugely important in terms of promoting board diversity. It is strategic and forward looking, recognising the fact that in an increasingly global, digital and innovation-disrupted world, the enhancement of the experience and skills around the board table is paramount.”

