Glanbia Co-op ‘not yet ready to offer milk price specifics’

Jim Bergin said: "We’re not really in a position to make a hard-and-fast commitment that would hostage a business in any way on your behalf as we go forward."

Top executives at Glanbia Co-op insist they will pay “the best possible milk price” if shareholders agree to pay €286m to purchase Glanbia plc’s remaining 40pc stake in Glanbia Ireland next month.

However, CEO Jim Bergin and chairman John Murphy fell short on detailing price specifics when pressed by suppliers at an online information meeting last week.

Nonetheless, they confirmed that, should the transaction be approved, Glanbia Ireland would rebrand under a new identity; one board would be established to oversee all activities; and farmers would benefit from a spin-out of Glanbia plc shares worth €168m.

On milk price, Mr Bergin said: “I suppose people would like to see some formula or commitment, and everyone involved in business will respect that we are paying out €1.3 billion, and that milk price and dairy market are variable, it is as simple as that.

“So, we’re not really in a position to make a hard-and-fast commitment that would hostage a business in any way on your behalf as we go forward.



“We will set out to pay the best possible price, we will have to be held to account, but giving a guarantee within fiduciary responsibility is something that we are not in a position to do.”

On the envisaged Governance structure, Mr Bergin said: “Today we have two boards — the board of the co-op and the board of Glanbia Ireland.

“If the transaction is approved the six plc representatives would withdraw and other members would be subsumed into the board of the co-op, so there would be one single board in future overseeing the investment activity and operations.”

On the name change he said: “The technical reason is Glanbia plc owns the name, so it was their decision as to whether they keep it or not.

“Given their position on the stock exchange, they’d prefer to keep it because it could affect their value if they changed to another name.

“For us we have mixed feelings about it, we’ve a lot of loyalty to it, particularly in Ireland. But a new name provides opportunity for us to differentiate ourselves from the plc.”

Sean Molloy, Glanbia Ireland chief agribusiness growth officer, said a maximum budget would be set for the rebranding exercise which could take up to 12 months to complete.

“As part of the shareholders agreement there is a quantum of money, €1.5m, that the plc has agreed to pay towards that cost and there are funds available through this transaction to off-set some of the costs.”

Glanbia Co-op chairman John Murphy said buying back the 40pc stake would give farmers “full control” of the dairy processing assets and the grain business.

“We’re buying a business we’ve invested €559m in over the last eight years. We’ve 5,000 farmer suppliers of dairy and milk, a further 1,000 suppliers of grain, so we’ve a strong quality base of supply into our company.

“We end up owning 20pc plus of Glanbia plc. That investment will be throwing off €20m a year of a dividend to our new society if proposals are approved. We also propose to create an investment fund of €160m. This is the most key part of our strategy.”