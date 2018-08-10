Glanbia announces details of new US cheese plant

Glanbia has announced further details of its planned cheese and whey production facility in Michigan.

Glanbia Nutritionals, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) and Select Milk Producers Inc. announced that they have, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, selected the City of St. Johns, Michigan as the preferred location for their new joint venture large-scale cheese and whey production facility.

It is now expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2020 at a cost of $470m.

The new facility will process 3.6m litres of milk per day (8m pounds) into a range of cheese (135,000mt per year) and whey products for US and international markets, employing approximately 250 staff when in full production.

In addition, the partners confirm that an agreement has been reached with Proliant Dairy Ingredients to process the whey permeate. Proliant will invest $85m in an adjoining facility, creating up to 38 jobs.

According to Glanbia, the preferred site in St. Johns meets key selection criteria in terms of strategic location relative to milk supply, strong transport links, a positive business environment and labour availability.

It says that the partners have engaged with State and City officials as well as community leaders, to address issues such as cost, infrastructure and planning in order to finalize the decision.

Commenting on the announcement, Brian Phelan, Chief Executive Officer of Glanbia Nutritionals said, “The finalisation of the preferred location is a critical step on our journey to deliver a new ultra-modern dairy facility in Michigan. We want to thank the state and city authorities for their continued support as we move to commence construction as soon as possible.”